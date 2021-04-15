Chick Mex to celebrate fusion of Mexican, halal flavors on Hertel Avenue

Zahid Rahimi grew up around his family's restaurant on the boardwalk of Coney Island, an area in Brooklyn known for its beach-fueled carnival atmosphere in the summer, peaking with the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July.

Serving the University at Buffalo North Campus community the last four years, Rahimi has expressed this sense of fun through an unusual, flexible concept based loosely on Mexican and halal food. Its popularity now allows him to plant a second location of Chick Mex at 1458 Hertel Ave. in the former La Tavola Trattoria. The owner hopes to open in North Buffalo on April 23 with food only; a license for beer and wine is expected relatively soon after.

"I think of food not as something boring," Rahimi said, "I think of it as a fun, cultural thing."

Rahimi opened the original location of Chick Mex, at 520 Lee Entrance on the UB campus, as a biology student, appealing to a diverse audience through "Chipotle-style" service that, in the assembly of rice bowls and burritos, catered to customer imagination. His menu on Hertel will reflect UB's, but with some twists.

