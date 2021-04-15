Chick Mex to celebrate fusion of Mexican, halal flavors on Hertel Avenue

Zahid Rahimi grew up around his family's restaurant on the boardwalk of Coney Island, an area in Brooklyn known for its beach-fueled carnival atmosphere in the summer, peaking with the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July.
Serving the University at Buffalo North Campus community the last four years, Rahimi has expressed this sense of fun through an unusual, flexible concept based loosely on Mexican and halal food. Its popularity now allows him to plant a second location of Chick Mex at 1458 Hertel Ave. in the former La Tavola Trattoria. The owner hopes to open in North Buffalo on April 23 with food only; a license for beer and wine is expected relatively soon after.
"I think of food not as something boring," Rahimi said, "I think of it as a fun, cultural thing."
Rahimi opened the original location of Chick Mex, at 520 Lee Entrance on the UB campus, as a biology student, appealing to a diverse audience through "Chipotle-style" service that, in the assembly of rice bowls and burritos, catered to customer imagination. His menu on Hertel will reflect UB's, but with some twists.
Chick Mex's calling card at both locations will be the halal chicken over rice ($10.78), served with basmati rice, lettuce, chopped pita bread and white, red, chipotle, barbecue or Frank's RedHot sauce. Rahimi makes his own white and red sauces, and it is his own seasoning blend on the halal-certified chicken. Rahimi said all of his products are certified halal.
For customized combo dishes, the most common bowl bases are Spanish rice or basmati, with black beans and chick peas and additional options to boost the texture, flavor and nutritional value. Proteins offered include seasoned grilled chicken, beef al pastor, meatballs, falafel and jerk chicken, with fish and steak reserved typically for tacos and burritos. Vegetables, such as corn and cucumbers, can be added.
While the Coney Island setting inspired his whimsical approach to food, eating from taco stands and halal carts in the more diverse Jackson Heights, a neighborhood in Queens, influenced the kind of food Rahimi enjoyed.
"Street food is the most convenient thing ever," said Rahimi, who was born in Afghanistan before moving to New York City as a 12-year-old. "You can walk over and grab something – even if you just have a couple bucks, you can grab anything you like ... then you can eat and walk to the train station, or to take a bus while eating a taco or hot dog."
Rahimi is intentionally dabbling in the fusion culture of food; he doesn't think his Mexican-halal duo is unusual, pointing to the frequency of Mexican-Korean and Mexican-Mediterranean approaches he's seen outside of Buffalo. In other words, if a customer wants to top basmati rice and chick peas with jerk chicken and halal meatballs, they're more than welcome to.
"I'm excited honestly to see people's reactions, to be here and make those personal connections," Rahimi said.
Rahimi is still considering what beers will be poured from Chick Mex's 12 taps, as well as his wine selection, but he plans to offer chicken wings because "how can you have beer without chicken wings?" he said. Seating in the upstairs area can accommodate between 40-50 at full capacity, with room for another 16, roughly, on the patio, and another eight or so at the bar. Chick Mex will be open for lunch, dinner and late-night, with plans to close around 2 a.m. once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and ChowNow are Chick Mex's platforms of choice.
The owner's love for the Fourth of July carries on, too, and Rahimi is considering throwing a holiday party in front of his restaurant, whether it's a taco eating contest to mimic what Nathan's does with hot dogs or a different challenge.