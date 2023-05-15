You can tell a lot about a brewery by its lagers because, as a wise man once told me, lagers don’t lie.

A lager is a beer that wears its flaws on its sleeve – shortcomings, mistakes, oversights, you name it. You can’t hide behind it. Lagers are simple, yet complex, understated and unassuming in nature. It is a style that can make you – or break you – as a brewery, all in the span of 16 ounces. Lagers can be a mystery wrapped in an enigma in a glass, one you can see through.

And what better way to celebrate the glory of this beer style than to have the entire month of May dedicated to it as National Lager Appreciation Month.

National Lager Appreciation Month is a time to honor the history, diversity and complexity of this popular beer style. Lagers are fermented and aged at low temperatures for several weeks or even months, which gives the beer a clean and crisp taste that is great for hot summer days. They can also be paired with a variety of foods, from burgers and hot dogs to grilled fish and vegetables.

Some of the world’s first lagers were made in caves and cellars in Bavaria, where the cool temperatures and high humidity provided the perfect conditions for fermentation. Brewers would store the beer in wooden barrels and allow it to ferment slowly over the winter months. This slow fermentation process allowed the yeast to convert more of the sugars into alcohol and gave the beer a smoother taste.

Lagers come in a variety of flavors and styles, including pilsners, helles and bocks. Each has its unique characteristics. No matter what type of lager you're a fan of, there's no better time to celebrate this classic beer than during National Lager Appreciation Month. Here's a look at five.

Little Waves (Helles) from Big Ditch Brewing (55 E. Huron St.)

Helles is a German-style pale lager known for its light color, crisp taste and low hop bitterness that is fermented at cool temperatures with a bottom-fermenting yeast strain. Big Ditch’s newest lager, Little Waves, is light and flavorful, with notes of biscuit malts and hops. This is a classic take on a helles. Availability: Cans, draft.

Pitchin’ Pils (Pilsner) from Southern Tier Brewing (7 Scott St. and 2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood)

Pilsners, a popular lager style that originated in the Czech Republic, are typically light and crisp beers with floral and spicy aromas. Southern Tier’s Pitchin’ Pils is crisp, lightly carbonated and a touch malty, an easy drinking 5% pilsner that will be available during the entirety of the Buffalo Bisons season. You can bring your Bisons ticket this season to the taproom to receive a $5 BUF Brew'd pour. Availability: Draft.

Mo Money Mo Problems Mos Eisley (India Pale Lager) from Lafayette Brewing Company (391 Washington St.)

India Pale Lagers combine the best of the worlds of IPA and lager by using lager yeast to ferment the beer at cooler temperatures, resulting in a clean and refreshing taste, while also using hops typical of an IPA to create a bold and hoppy flavor profile. And what better place to drink an IPL than at an all-lager brewery, Lafayette Brewing Company? Mo Money Mo Problems Mos Eisley, hopped with all mosaic hops, is complex, refreshing and fruity with subtle hop notes. Availability: Draft

Hennes (Kolsch) from Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave. and 166 Chandler St.)

Blurring the line between lager and ale, kolsch combines elements of each. It is brewed with warm-fermenting ale yeast and conditioned at a cold temperature like a lager. Hennes is about as classic a kolsch as they come. This beer is light, crisp and subtly fruity with a touch of cracker malt note. The beer is well-balanced, with a crisp finish that is both refreshing and satisfying. At 4.5%, it is one of the more easy drinking beers you’ll find on this list. Availability: Draft.

1833 Munich Dunkel (Dunkel) from Buffalo Brewing Company (314 Myrtle Ave.)

Dunkel, a dark lager that originated in Germany, has a rich and malty flavor with notes of caramel and chocolate. Buffalo Brewing’s 1833 Munich Dunkel is a great representation of the style. It is not overly sweet, but has a smooth and complex flavor profile with notes of chocolate, toffee and bread crust. The beer also has a subtle hop presence, which provides a slight bitterness to balance out the malt sweetness. Availability: Cans, draft