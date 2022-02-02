Celebrate romance any time of day at these special Buffalo-area spots

Whether you prefer a cozy coffee shop or upscale lounge, some places just seem to feel extra special for Valentine’s Day. Each of these locales provides a unique setting for you and your partner to enjoy time together or, perhaps, start a new annual tradition. No matter when or how you’re celebrating, grab your Valentine and check out one of these spots that offer romance all year long.

Coffee

Daily Planet Coffee Company, 1862 Hertel Ave. (716-551-0661)

This corner cafe beckons with comfortable chairs and couches for you and your date to get cozy. Superhero-inspired breakfast and lunch options are available to enjoy, or you can opt to split a homemade dessert. Classic coffee fare aside, try one of the specialty lattes, like the chocolate dipped strawberry or caramel coconut dream. Grab a board game from the shelf and get comfortable as weekend patrons are treated to open mic and live music performances.

Brunch

Mon Ami Restaurant, 20 Cathedral Park (716-551-0472)