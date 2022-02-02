Celebrate romance any time of day at these special Buffalo-area spots

Whether you prefer a cozy coffee shop or upscale lounge, some places just seem to feel extra special for Valentine’s Day. Each of these locales provides a unique setting for you and your partner to enjoy time together or, perhaps, start a new annual tradition. No matter when or how you’re celebrating, grab your Valentine and check out one of these spots that offer romance all year long.
Coffee
Daily Planet Coffee Company, 1862 Hertel Ave. (716-551-0661)
This corner cafe beckons with comfortable chairs and couches for you and your date to get cozy. Superhero-inspired breakfast and lunch options are available to enjoy, or you can opt to split a homemade dessert. Classic coffee fare aside, try one of the specialty lattes, like the chocolate dipped strawberry or caramel coconut dream. Grab a board game from the shelf and get comfortable as weekend patrons are treated to open mic and live music performances.
Brunch
Mon Ami Restaurant, 20 Cathedral Park (716-551-0472)
Trade the city of good neighbors for the city of love by whisking your date off to this Parisian bistro brunch. This contemporary European restaurant combines French fare and local favorites with a chic ambiance that makes you feel totally transported. Weekend brunch satisfies with sweet and savory options such as the mixed berry crepe or Buffalo quiche. Take the opportunity to try both with your Valentine. Specialty mimosas include blueberry, strawberry pineapple and watermelon mint.
Lunch
Rick’s on Main, 687 E. Main St., East Aurora (652-1253)
This refashioned house feels like home, with exposed brick walls and a two-story dining room. Most known for its high-end dinner service, Rick’s lunch offers upscale vibes at a reasonable price point and slower pace. Tuck into a table for two and enjoy quality soups, sandwiches and salads big enough to share. Standout entrees include a banana pepper burger and a fall creek salad. Come back for dinner and reserve one of the outdoor patio igloos.
Dinner
Lucky Day Whiskey Bar, 320 Pearl St. (716-322-0547)
For a more private experience, look to Lucky Day’s 18th-century British-inspired whiskey bar. Open only for dinner service, this restaurant focuses on using seasonal ingredients, specializing in steak, seafood and pasta – classic date cuisine. A literal whiskey library of 500 choice libations welcomes you, complete with a ladder in which the bartenders use to retrieve selections. Imbibe and indulge with your date at this English hideaway, where tapestries between tables can be drawn for even more privacy.
Dessert
Antoinette’s Sweets, 5981 Transit Road, Depew (684-2376)
With 1950s classics crooning through the speakers, this sweet shop is a time capsule of days gone by. The cozy wood-paneled walls welcome you with selections of homemade candies, chocolates and ice cream. Sundaes are large enough to be split, especially when topped with scratch-made whipped cream and famous hot fudge. The perfect date concludes in one of their bygone wooden booths, sharing a milkshake or ice cream soda.
Cocktails
Bittersweet Piano Lounge at Hotel @ the Lafayette, 391 Washington St. (716-331-3654)
The Bittersweet Piano Lounge is a quiet, intimate escape for you and your date. Open Thursday to Saturday, musical selections range from jazz to classical renditions of modern favorites, along with rotating lounge singers. The lighting is low and the setting includes some cozy spots for two. The art deco furnishings invoke a 1920s Gatsby vibe, with cocktails to match. Pucker up with The Flapper, which combines champagne, dry gin and lemon juice, or the Fox Trot, fusing green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, aged gin and fresh lime juice.