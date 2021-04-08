Casa di Francesca's 'Restaurant: Impossible' air date announced for Food Network

Marchione opened the restaurant, at 2022 Seneca St. – a handful of blocks northwest of Cazenovia Park – in 2009 and met quick success, winning an award at the Taste of Buffalo, appearing on Buffalo's TV morning shows and receiving a strong review by then-News food critic Janice Okun. But the restaurant's rapid fall, stemming from Marchione's personal struggles, followed the death of his mother and business partner Mary Anne Marchione in 2014. The recovery has been anything but smooth.

"The floor dropped out on me personally," Marchione reflected Thursday, "and family took first position."

Without giving away too much of the episode, which was filmed Oct. 27-29, 2020, Marchione described what it was like to accept Irvine's blunt criticisms and implement the changes – even when it meant ditching family recipes integral to his early success.

"At one point I wanted to kill him – you don't know what to expect on the show," Marchione said. "He gives you hard criticisms that are real. You have to face it. There's no other way. You can't grow if you don't.

"I think they cut out the part where he's screaming at me," the owner added, with a laugh.

