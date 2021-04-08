 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casa di Francesca's 'Restaurant: Impossible' air date announced for Food Network
0 comments

Casa di Francesca's 'Restaurant: Impossible' air date announced for Food Network

Support this work for $1 a month
Restaurant: Impossible Casa di Francesca's

Chef Robert Irvine gives Steven Marchione, owner of Casa di Francesca's, his review of food he ordered off the old menu; as seen on Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" Season 17.

 Photo courtesy of the Food Network

The transformation of a South Buffalo Italian restaurant is about to reach a much wider audience.

The Food Network announced the "Restaurant: Impossible" episode on Casa di Francesca's will air at 9 p.m. April 22 as part of the show's 17th season. The episode originally became available for streaming on Discovery+ on Jan. 28, but this new date is the first time it will appear on network TV.

Titled "Bogged Down in Buffalo," the Food Network gives a short description setting the table for the episode.

"In Buffalo, single father Steven Marchione is struggling to keep Casa Di Francesca's open after a series of tragic life events. His family's legacy restaurant is hopelessly rundown, filthy and losing money. Robert Irvine has 48 hours to make Steven the leader his restaurant needs to save the business and support his family."

The TV series sends hard-nosed celebrity chef Irvine into struggling, often dilapidated restaurants to show tough love as well as a blueprint for how to improve their situations quickly. Irvine and co. stopped at two other Buffalo-area restaurants, Park Vue Soul Food in Schiller Park and O'Neill's Stadium Inn, in 2020. The Park Vue episode has aired on Discovery+, and there's been no update on when O'Neill's will air.

Marchione opened the restaurant, at 2022 Seneca St. – a handful of blocks northwest of Cazenovia Park – in 2009 and met quick success, winning an award at the Taste of Buffalo, appearing on Buffalo's TV morning shows and receiving a strong review by then-News food critic Janice Okun. But the restaurant's rapid fall, stemming from Marchione's personal struggles, followed the death of his mother and business partner Mary Anne Marchione in 2014. The recovery has been anything but smooth.

"The floor dropped out on me personally," Marchione reflected Thursday, "and family took first position."

Without giving away too much of the episode, which was filmed Oct. 27-29, 2020, Marchione described what it was like to accept Irvine's blunt criticisms and implement the changes – even when it meant ditching family recipes integral to his early success.

"At one point I wanted to kill him – you don't know what to expect on the show," Marchione said. "He gives you hard criticisms that are real. You have to face it. There's no other way. You can't grow if you don't.

"I think they cut out the part where he's screaming at me," the owner added, with a laugh. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Godzilla vs. Kong"

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
'Show me the money, Guy Fieri': Camille Le Caer reflects on 'Grocery Games' win
Dining

'Show me the money, Guy Fieri': Camille Le Caer reflects on 'Grocery Games' win

  • Updated

Camille Le Caer stoked local pride in quarantined Buffalonians in late April when the self-titled “Frenchie” conquered “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network. The 26-year-old native of Brittany, France, who opened Pastry By Camille on Hertel Avenue in 2018, showcased his vibrant personality at times in the egg-focused contest – he mimicked “Salt Bae” with his egg-cracking –

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News