Cantina 62 unveils new location – with a drive-thru – in Amherst

South Buffalo Tex-Mex restaurant Cantina 62 is opening another fast-casual location at 727 Maple Road in Amherst, replacing a former Mighty Taco connected to a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of North Forest Road.

The new restaurant begins service from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8, taking online orders, with delivery to be added soon from third-party services Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash.

Owner Matthew Krupp said drive-thru service will begin once he has installed the necessary signs and speakers. Indoor dining will be available once New York State allows.

In addition to build-your-own tacos, rice bowls, salads and burritos, Cantina 62 also presents menu sections dedicated to specialty fries, mac and cheese, nachos and quesadillas. Krupp offers at least 15 vegan options on the menu, too.