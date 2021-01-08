 Skip to main content
Cantina 62 unveils new location – with a drive-thru – in Amherst
Cantina 62 has opened a new location, at 727 Maple Road in Amherst.

 Sharon Cantillon

South Buffalo Tex-Mex restaurant Cantina 62 is opening another fast-casual location at 727 Maple Road in Amherst, replacing a former Mighty Taco connected to a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of North Forest Road.

The new restaurant begins service from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8, taking online orders, with delivery to be added soon from third-party services Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash.

Owner Matthew Krupp said drive-thru service will begin once he has installed the necessary signs and speakers. Indoor dining will be available once New York State allows.

In addition to build-your-own tacos, rice bowls, salads and burritos, Cantina 62 also presents menu sections dedicated to specialty fries, mac and cheese, nachos and quesadillas. Krupp offers at least 15 vegan options on the menu, too.

Cantina 62 debuted in late 2016 at 2723 South Park Ave. in Lackawanna, then encountered issues with its lease agreement roughly 18 months later. Krupp's next destination was the restored Shea's Seneca block, where he was one of the first retail tenants to move in. That eatery, at 2180 Seneca St., will remain open.

The announcement of Cantina's second location on its Facebook page prompted customers to urge a location in the Southtowns, too, which Krupp says is in the works.

