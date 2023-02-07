If you've ever wanted to learn more about beer, a new "Crafts and Corks" six-week tasting session is being offered by SUNY Buffalo State starting Feb. 20.

This program is designed for craft-beer aficionados and novices who are looking for a greater depth of knowledge, as well as those already in, or looking to enter, the industry. It features tastings, food pairings and materials.

The course is taught by Flying Bison’s Tim Herzog and Magic Bear Beer Cellar owner Craig Altobello, a Certified Cicerone®. It will also feature guests including Buffalo Brewing Company owner John Domres. While the class covers the requirements for the Cicerone® Level 1 Beer Server credential, it's also for passionate beer fans.

“The class is intended to educate those that are interested in working in the beer industry,” Altobello said. “It is also perfect for beer enthusiasts who want to take a deeper dive into the beverage. Tim and I will take students on a tour of beers past, present and future, discussing the major styles and beer cultures, all in context to the service and handling of beer. Students will leave with a complete understanding of the beverage. For some, it will provide the fundamentals to make them much more successful and prepared for a job in the craft beer industry, whether a brewery/taproom, bar, or restaurant.”

Each week features a different region, covering history, styles, glassware and service, tasting and food pairing. The first week covers brewing history and lager vs. ale tasting, as well as beer ingredients and the brewing process. Featured regions include the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and the United States.

“Our goal is to help attendees gain a good working knowledge of beer; its ingredients, culture, history, and how to best enjoy beer with food,” Herzog said. “We are looking to remove any intimidation from walking into any beer-centric establishment in any country so that attendees can just relax and fully enjoy their experience. The sessions will be casual, comfortable and informative. There will be plenty of time for questions during each session.”

Classes are held Monday nights from Feb. 20 to March 27 in Caudell Hall at Buffalo State. You can register for Crafts and Corks: Beer Lovers here. All Buffalo State alumni are eligible for a program discount (call or email for discount code). There is also a course for Wine Lovers. No experience or prior brewing knowledge is required.