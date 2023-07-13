Ice cream shouldn't need its own day to be celebrated – but it has one. That's thanks to President Ronald Reagan, who decreed July 16 as National Ice Cream Day, and July as National Ice Cream month.

In the Buffalo area, there is no shortage of places to celebrate the frosty dessert, whether you want a classic cone or something different – like an ice cream liege waffle, or ice cream with your cereal.

Here's the scoop on 10 local spots to celebrate ice cream.

The Classics

Churn Soft Serve, 1501 Hertel Ave.

The sister-brand of Lloyd Taco Factory, Churn creates soft-serve ice cream from grass-fed Pittsford Farms Dairy milk with natural, minimal processing. As a result, the menu is on the smaller side, but refined. You'll find basic (with a vegan option) and specialty cones, churro sundaes and “Churned Up,” which is Churn's version of a Blizzard. Highlights include The Velvet Room (churro sundae with red velvet cake), the Samoan (the classic coconut girl scout cookie in blended form) and the seasonal strawberry lemonade flavor of their signature ice cream sandwiches.

Cookies & Cream, 2215 Seneca St. and 929 Elmwood Ave.

Pastel colors, booths and checkered floors give these two shops a retro, old-school soda fountain feel. As the name suggests, the store sells ice cream and freshly baked cookies that can be enjoyed on their own or combined for signature sundaes and ice cream sandwiches the size of your head. A changing variety of hand-packed ice cream flavors include cotton candy and pistachio nut. Cookies & Cream also has an ice cream window at the Outer Harbor for a perfect summer evening outing.

Fran-Ceil Custard, 3411 South Park Ave.

This seasonal stand was founded in the 1950s by two brothers-in-law and has been serving the same frozen custard and their original homemade sherbet recipes for decades. Soft serve choices include vanilla, chocolate and 12 rotating flavors of the week. Dole Whip and Temptation soft serve, both of which are vegan, and Perry’s ice cream are also available.

Green Acres, 4357 Broadway, Depew

Green Acres offers a wide selection of cones, parfaits, sundaes, milk shakes and floats. The stand is particularly kid-friendly, with free family movie nights Wednesdays and glow in the dark mini golf Thursdays. Bring your dog for a special cold treat, too. An ice cream truck is available for catering and can be found at summer events.

Parkside Candy, 3208 Main St.

The Main Street and Winspear Avenue location of Parkside Candy opened in 1927 and retains the feeling of being transported to another time. That made it perfect to be used as a location in the 1984 Robert Redford film "The Natural." While the chocolate made by Parkside – and sold at other locations – is the store’s central focus, it has an old-fashioned ice cream bar with a variety of hard ice cream and custard.

Taffy's Hot Dogs, 3261 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park

Taffy's is a true Western New York classic, operating since 1949. The stand offers more than 130 milkshake flavors, broken into categories of fruit, chocolate, coffee and "mixed up." Rows of wooden booths with shady canopies are available to sit in and enjoy your ice cream, or hot dog. Look for the Taffy's Shake Truck at summer events and food truck rodeos.

Something different

Here are a few spots that go beyond the cone.

Billionaire Creamery, 451 Elmwood Ave.

Only a few months old, Billionaire Creamery at Elmwood and Bryant says it is “dedicated to creating the finest quality of innovative, rare and indulgent ice cream creations.” It offers new flavors every Friday that are available in pints or “hard scoop experiences,” including lemon ice cream with powder doughnut crumbs, fruity pebbles and graham crackers; chocolate ice cream with pretzels, vanilla wafer crumbs and caramel drizzle; and espresso ice cream with coffee cake and caramel drizzle.

The Cereal Spot, 547 Elmwood Ave.

The Cereal Spot is, you guessed it, a cereal café, offering 100 kinds of cereal, 20 kinds of milk and more than 20 ice cream flavors. What does that have to do with ice cream? Nearly anything you want. It is used as a base option for the cereal creations, where you can choose what flavor to pair with cereal and other toppings. There are other creative uses for ice cream, too, such as the ice cream taco, which has scoops of ice cream in a cereal hard shell. It also serves one-of-a-kind milkshake flavors.

Golden Hour Treats, 735 Sycamore St.

Opened two summers ago, Golden Hour Treats offers a variety of sweet things, including crepes, cakes and boba, in addition to ice cream and milkshakes. Golden Hour is singular for some of its uncommon menu items such as the Mangonada (mango sorbet, chamoy, tajin, mango chunks and tamarind candy straw) and Rose Falooda Shake (a milk-based drink with rose syrup, basil seeds, vermicelli pasta and a scoop of vanilla ice cream).

Halleez, 954 Ridge Road, Lackawanna

While Halleez serves hard ice cream and sundaes, what sets them apart is their waffle and ice cream combo. Some waffle-ice cream desserts include Smurf (Blue Moon ice cream, white chocolate sauce, fruity pebbles and white chocolate chips), Purple Rain (black raspberry ice cream, white and dark chocolate sauce and blueberries) and Lotus (vanilla ice cream, Lotus cookie, Biscoff and white chocolate sauce and Biscoff crumbs).