Buffalo’s whiskey trend: We’ll drink to that

Whiskey is becoming so popular across the Buffalo region, there’s a “riot” taking place. There are Facebook groups, specialty bars, tastings, events, food pairings, distilleries and all-out efforts to collect limited bottles of sought-after spirits.
“There’s definitely a large population of whiskey geeks out there just like craft beer industry,” said Bobby Finan, head distiller at Tommyrotter Distillery. “In-demand consumers have brand loyalty but have a great interest in trying new things too and new bourbons.”
That’s what led Finan to start the first Buffalo Whiskey Riot in 2018. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the fifth Buffalo Whiskey Riot is taking place on Feb. 19.
“There’s a rich discourse in the bourbon community, and the Whiskey Riot ties it all in,” Finan said, noting that the event is capped at 1,200 tickets, and it sold out within two weeks. But don’t worry if you missed out on tickets. We’re sharing a look at what sparked the whiskey trend, how you can hop on board and where you can enjoy spirits.
Finan’s day job is at Tommyrotter, a Buffalo distillery he founded with Sean Insalaco in 2015, after seeing noticeable trends. “The whiskey growth has been happening for little over 10 years now,” he said. “It builds upon itself – you taste it, show it to your friends and they become enthusiasts.”
Aaron Glauser, co-founder of the Facebook group Buffalo Bourbon Enthusiasts, has experienced that firsthand. “I run into strangers and talk whiskey and have friends into whiskey – it’s a social thing,” he said. “It’s our hobby – we collect and drink whiskey.”
“Bourbon is in the same vein as collecting sports memorabilia – it’s a niche,” said Frank Moynihan, manager at Lucky Day Whiskey Bar. “People collect things especially if they are hard to find. It’s become a cult.”
Specific, limited stocks of high-end whiskey are sometimes impossible to find at local stores and can sell for upward of $1,000 on the secondary market, Moynihan said.
He added that whiskey lovers would drive to five liquor stores trying to find one specific bottle until Glauser made it easier for everyone by co-founding Buffalo Bourbon Enthusiasts at the end of 2018. The group has grown to 1,600 members on Facebook and has an Instagram page dedicated to bringing whiskey drinkers together, virtually.
“Our members quadrupled since Covid,” Glauser said. “When we were stuck at home, we would do live feeds and live tastings, and it grew from there.”
“Online communities and clubs in different cities grew from hundreds to thousands of members,” Finan said. “It’s a strong subculture.”
According to Facebook analytics, 85% of Buffalo Bourbon Enthusiasts’ members are males ranging in age from 28 to 48.
The clientele visiting whiskey bars is more diverse, said Moynihan, who spent more than four years behind the bar at Lucky Day, which carries 525 different bottles of whiskey, before taking on his current management role. “People come in for a hard-to-find bottle and say, ‘let me try it for $25 for an ounce before I invest in it',” he said. “And some people come in who have never tasted whiskey.”
Newcomers are often surprised at the flavors they experience and soon learn that each company has a story and a production method.
“You understand the nuances as you taste it,” Finan said. For example, bourbon with a high corn mash is sweeter and much different than rye whiskey, which has a drier taste. “There are cask finishes from barrels that held coffee or beans or wine,” Finan said.
Tommyrotter’s final straight bourbon is finished in Cabernet Sauvignon French oak barrels from Napa Valley, Calif., for three months.
“All the flavors are from the grain or wood essentially,” said Moynihan. “It’s reintroducing a different way of drinking that’s more interesting with crazy flavors.”
Newcomers can learn more about whiskey at Roaming Bison Tavern on Hertel Avenue, where they'll be taught the difference between bourbon, rye and American whiskey.
"We offer a flight a bourbon, rye and whiskey and we teach them the who, the what, the where, the why of what whiskey is," said owner Greg Herzog. "We teach them how to drink it properly but we will never tell them what it tastes like – we want them to figure it out – the flavor and notes – whether they like a certain bourbon, a certain rye or a certain whiskey. They are all different, but they are all whiskey."
Whiskey-based cocktails are all in the family at Roaming Bison with two named after Herzog's nieces: The Alyssa Old-Fashioned and Liana's "Perfect" Manhattan.
Roaming Bison is different from other whiskey bars in that it is a "true Kentucky bourbon and barbecue joint," Herzog said. "Barbecue pairs very well with the whiskey. So instead of burgers or fancy foods, it’s straight-up barbecue from all over. As the name Roaming means, we're not hamstrung with one kind of barbecue."
The menu includes Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Memphis-type sauces. The most popular, Herzog said, is Blueberry Bourbon barbecue sauce made with Four Roses bourbon.
Moynihan also said whiskey drinkers have a newfound appreciation.
“It’s kind of a new trend where people care what they’re drinking,” he said. “Instead of drinking six beers just to drink, they’ll get a one- or two-ounce pour and savor it.”
So if you’re looking to get in on the trend, Moynihan suggests choosing a whiskey classic from Lucky Day’s cocktail menu or tasting various flavors in a flight.
“We pull bottles off the wall and turn people onto something new,” he said. “And if someone enjoys a bottle that’s hard to get, we can recommend one that’s similar so they can buy it from a liquor store to have at home.”
If you give it a shot, maybe you’ll find yourself a new hobby that includes a lot more than just drinking.
“We don’t do it just for whiskey. We’re the hub of the wheel bringing the community together,” Glauser said, noting that Buffalo Bourbon Enthusiasts has successfully raised money for various local charities. “The community aspect means the most. It’s not just about the drink.”
Looking to toast the growing whiskey trend? Here are some of our favorite Buffalo spots to say cheers:
Lucky Day Whiskey Bar, 320 Pearl St. Step inside amid the rich wood and 525 bottles on display, and there’s no doubt you’re in a whiskey bar. Extensive beer, wine and food menu available, too.
Roaming Bison Tavern, 732 Hertel Ave. One block from Elmwood, Roaming Bison describes itself as a true Kentucky bourbon bar serving Southern-style dishes on a pub-style menu with barbecue that is competition worthy.
Vice, 500 Pearl St. The trendy, downtown version of Neat (Northtowns whiskey bar at 5175 Transit Road) offers guests a clean industrial look, wood-fired pizza and burgers with the motto “Whiskey.Wine.Dine."
Savoy, 149 Elmwood Ave. Self-described as a neighborhood cocktail, whiskey and bubbly bar, Savoy has a wide selection of whiskeys to sample in a trendy setting.