Buffalo’s whiskey trend: We’ll drink to that

Newcomers can learn more about whiskey at Roaming Bison Tavern on Hertel Avenue, where they'll be taught the difference between bourbon, rye and American whiskey.

"We offer a flight a bourbon, rye and whiskey and we teach them the who, the what, the where, the why of what whiskey is," said owner Greg Herzog. "We teach them how to drink it properly but we will never tell them what it tastes like – we want them to figure it out – the flavor and notes – whether they like a certain bourbon, a certain rye or a certain whiskey. They are all different, but they are all whiskey."

Whiskey-based cocktails are all in the family at Roaming Bison with two named after Herzog's nieces: The Alyssa Old-Fashioned and Liana's "Perfect" Manhattan.

Roaming Bison is different from other whiskey bars in that it is a "true Kentucky bourbon and barbecue joint," Herzog said. "Barbecue pairs very well with the whiskey. So instead of burgers or fancy foods, it’s straight-up barbecue from all over. As the name Roaming means, we're not hamstrung with one kind of barbecue."