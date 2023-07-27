Two-top tables in alleys. Trendy igloos in parking lots. Portions of streets cordoned off to accommodate eaters who want a side of sunlight with their meal.

Tweaks to city law during Covid-19 to bolster options for outdoor dining and to help Buffalo restaurants stay in business have now become permanent. It’s welcome news to restaurant owners scrambling to maximize business during the warm-weather season.

The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday approved the Sidewalk Cafes Ordinance Amendment, adjustments to the city charter that give restaurants more flexibility in how and where they can set up patio dining.

Since 1998, restaurants squeezed customers into small plots in front of their businesses, but now, as long as they complete an application, pay an annual fee, maintain pedestrian walkways, comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and do not infringe on neighboring businesses, restaurants’ surroundings present a canvas of opportunity.

“It’s terrific for those that can, and if the weather cooperates,” said Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166 on Franklin Street.

Most of these outdoor dining areas will be permitted only between April 15 and Nov. 1, according to the ordinance, but some may be allowed to operate year-round depending on whether they interfere with snow removal. The Council and Buffalo’s departments of Public Works, Parks and Streets, and Permits and Inspections, will handle oversight.

Joel Feroleto, the Delaware Council representative who sponsored the amendment with Joseph Golombek, lauded the creativity of several restaurants in taking advantage of temporary Covid-19 measures in 2020 and 2021 to expand outdoor dining. Many of those ideas were brainstormed by a group chaired by Feroleto that included about 20 restaurant and bar owners.

Hartman’s Distilling Co. applied for and received approval from the city to close Chicago Street in front of its business to lay down commercial turf, set up tents for entertainment and games such as cornhole and KanJam. Justin Hartman, co-owner of Hartman’s with his wife, Jennifer, said the city’s permission and flexibility with how his business pursued outdoor entertainment was crucial.

“It was huge during Covid,” Hartman said Wednesday. “I don’t think we would have survived without it.”

The owner said the pre-pandemic nature of his cocktail bar was customers mingling indoors shoulder-to-shoulder, so adding more space – especially outside – during the pandemic allowed patrons to spread out and feel more comfortable. Hartman said he built an ADA-compliant ramp, passed “a lot of inspections” and had to shuffle the layout to receive approval, but it was worth it.

When the city’s temporary allowances were rolled back about a year ago, businesses and diners clamored for their return.

“Space is key – outdoor space is at a premium,” Hartman said.

Part of a business’ application is a detailed drawing of how their outdoor dining area would impact the streetscape and nearby businesses, but it should also include a vehicle detour plan.

Tappo Restaurant downtown reformatted an adjacent parking lot and sidewalk to add trendy igloos and greenhouses for groups of eaters. Washington Square reimagined an alleyway. The Little Club extended its popular patio to the curb of Hertel Avenue. Coco owner Maura Crawford opened the Crepe Chalet, a clever outdoor venture in the parking lot of her French restaurant on Main Street.

The grandest example, though, was restaurants such as Soho and Rec Room banding together to shut down a block of Chippewa to accommodate outdoor dining in the first two summers of the pandemic. Chris Ring, owner of Rec Room and president of the Chippewa Street Alliance, said he plans to apply for similar street closures next spring to spark more outdoor dining in the surrounding business district, even if it means proposing the closure of a Chippewa block to traffic to make it more walkable and for temporary patios to stretch to the curb.

“Patrons first and foremost want more outdoor dining options,” Ring said.