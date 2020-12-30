Buffalo beer experts predict craft beer trends in 2021

Scott Shuler, head brewer, Hofbrauhaus Buffalo: “For 2021, there are a few trends that I would like to see emerge, along with continuing trends from 2020. I would love to see barrel programs expand in 2021 to include lambics and more sour barrel beers. I can also see a trend to more appreciation for lagers and low-ABV table beers. With the proliferation of heavy, viscous and higher ABV beers, I can see the balance emerging for lighter and easier drinking lagers, ales, and flavorful tafel beers.”

Matt Matuszewski, head brewer, 42 North Brewing: “With the reduction and shutdowns in our taprooms, we've seen many breweries, ourselves included, really getting to expand their offerings and creativity when it came to what was available in package. With the huge surge in canning due to Covid, the cuffs came off so to speak. It's my hope that as things adjust into the new normal, we are able to continue to see that same kind of availability and creativity coming from everyone involved.”