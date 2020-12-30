Buffalo beer experts predict craft beer trends in 2021

It’s a question beer drinkers and industry insiders alike ask themselves this time of year: Where will craft beer go in the new year? Will IPAs, hazy or clear, continue to be a market leader? Will fruited sours and heavily adjuncted stouts continue their rise? Will 2021 finally be the year that lagers and pilsners get their place in the sun? Or will seltzers continue to gain prominence and dominate sales? Local beer experts share their opinions.
John Paul Meteer, head brewer, Brickyard Brewing: “I see continued exponential growth in the seltzer market, with more and more hyperlocal craft seltzers becoming available. Aside from that, I see no slowing down for hazy IPAs, or fruited sours.”
Matt Kahn, owner, Big Ditch Brewing: “My only prediction for 2021 is that craft beer will continue to innovate, perhaps even more so than in previous years, to try to recover some of the business we have collectively lost and will continue to lose due to the pandemic. I really hope that the industry bounces back, and that all of our local breweries, bars and restaurants make it through the first half of the year safely; for those that do, I expect the second half of the year will be rewarding.”
Ryan Demler, director of brewing operations, Community Beer Works: “I'd like to see a boost in lower ABV, simpler, more 'traditional' beers, in 2021. It would be fantastic to see that continue and pick up more steam. I don't see fruited sours/other fruited adjunct beers slowing down anytime soon. Smaller scale limited releases will almost certainly gain steam for breweries who can accommodate smaller scale packaging runs, as will the growth in heavily adjunct stouts locally.”
Scott Shuler, head brewer, Hofbrauhaus Buffalo: “For 2021, there are a few trends that I would like to see emerge, along with continuing trends from 2020. I would love to see barrel programs expand in 2021 to include lambics and more sour barrel beers. I can also see a trend to more appreciation for lagers and low-ABV table beers. With the proliferation of heavy, viscous and higher ABV beers, I can see the balance emerging for lighter and easier drinking lagers, ales, and flavorful tafel beers.”
Matt Matuszewski, head brewer, 42 North Brewing: “With the reduction and shutdowns in our taprooms, we've seen many breweries, ourselves included, really getting to expand their offerings and creativity when it came to what was available in package. With the huge surge in canning due to Covid, the cuffs came off so to speak. It's my hope that as things adjust into the new normal, we are able to continue to see that same kind of availability and creativity coming from everyone involved.”
Andrew Zach, director of brewery operations, Resurgence Brewing: “The craft beer industry will rebound in 2021. Unfortunately, there will most likely be some contraction in the industry. The quality will continue to improve. Fruited sours and heavily fruited sours will continue to grow in popularity, and people will continue to drink them year round. Hazy IPAs will continue to be the biggest sellers. More breweries will start to produce seltzers as they have taken a stronghold in the beverage industry. Unfortunately, there will not be many beer festivals this year, but I believe there will be a rise in bottle and can shares amongst friends and beer geeks.”
Adam Burnett, head brewer, Eli Fish Brewing: “2021: Where the lines blur even further and sour IPAs overtake sours and IPAs. Kettle sour drinkers give wild ales and lambics a second chance. Malt forward old money starts trending. Everyone in Buffalo brews Eisbocks and Adambier.”
Ethan Cox, president, CBW: “In terms of styles, I think the pandemic sort of 'fixed' change a bit for a year, so most of the trending styles of 2019 will carry over into 2021: Juicy/hazy (and fruited/sweetened) IPAs will continue to reign supreme, while various crispy styles (Kolsch, Pilsner, American Light Lager) will also be quenching many mouths. Kettle-soured (and often fruited) beers will also persist in popularity. And sadly, 2021 will see even more. hard seltzer.”