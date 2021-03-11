Buffalo-area seasonal ice cream stands announce 2021 openings, new treats

As the winter weather breaks and temperatures rise out of the 30s – even for just a few days – the excitement around the openings of seasonal ice cream stands becomes palpable.

"The people in the neighborhood almost look at my opening as the true mark that spring has arrived, and that they survived another Buffalo winter," said Drew Lalewicz, who owns Route 16 Ice Cream in West Seneca. Lalewicz said he is excited about new Perry's flavors available to stands this year: brownie batter, Northern Lights and nutty bon bon. Perry's, based in Akron, services more than 80 independently owned ice cream stands in Erie and Niagara counties. Hershey's and Charlap's are two other ice cream creators who have a presence. The abnormal schedules stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic have further heightened the need for warm-weather escapes to ice cream stands.