Buffalo-area seasonal ice cream stands announce 2021 openings, new treats

As the winter weather breaks and temperatures rise out of the 30s – even for just a few days – the excitement around the openings of seasonal ice cream stands becomes palpable.
"The people in the neighborhood almost look at my opening as the true mark that spring has arrived, and that they survived another Buffalo winter," said Drew Lalewicz, who owns Route 16 Ice Cream in West Seneca. Lalewicz said he is excited about new Perry's flavors available to stands this year: brownie batter, Northern Lights and nutty bon bon. Perry's, based in Akron, services more than 80 independently owned ice cream stands in Erie and Niagara counties. Hershey's and Charlap's are two other ice cream creators who have a presence. The abnormal schedules stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic have further heightened the need for warm-weather escapes to ice cream stands.
Here's a list of ice cream spots open now with planned opening dates for others.
OPEN
Amsdell Ice Cream, 3041 Amsdell Road, Hamburg.
In addition to hard ice cream, custard and Dole Whip, JoAnn Mohler's ice cream shop – entering its eighth season – has added Slush Puppies and decorate-your-own 4-inch ice cream cakes. Like a few others, Amsdell also serves flights of six small scoops.
Dairy Queen, 8380 N. Main St., Eden.
The Eden Dairy Queen turns 60 this year, and the branch is running a special where customers can buy one Blizzard and receive a second for 60 cents. The offer is good through March 14.
Dairy Queen, 1102 Abbott Road.
Fran-Ceil Custard, 3411 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.
Owner Joe Dzialak said Fran-Ceil is debuting a new puppy cup to cater to pets while sticking with his traditional approach of Perry's Ice Cream and rotating custard flavors. Fran-Ceil's mobile app rewards the user with a one-time free cone, adds to loyalty cards automatically and updates the much sought-after specialty custard flavor whenever it changes.
Frey's Tasty Treat, 6186 S. Transit Road, Lockport
Nanette Frey said that her Lockport stand has added two of the new Perry's flavors – brownie batter and nutty bon bon – and has made the enticing Peanut Butter Boat a regular menu item. A new sundae is the bananas Foster. An oat milk-based blueberry pancake frozen dessert is a dairy-free option.
Kone King West, 865 Center Road, West Seneca.
Kone King West is building upon its relationship with the Geekery, a nearby creative bakery. More specialty ice cream sandwiches, utilizing the Geekery's cookies, are expected to be released, with a s'mores-themed option built around a graham-cracker-like cookie beginning March 13 for a limited time.
Kone King East, 117 Hamburg St., East Aurora.
Main Street Ice Cream, 35 Main St., Hamburg.
The Hamburg parlor is up to 24 flavors of housemade ice cream, with four specials rotating each month. Owner Denise Fenton unveiled the March specials: carrot cake, loganberry, Caramel deLite (modeled after the Girl Scout cookie) and mango sorbet, made with fresh mango. Reservations can be made for the indoor seating area, permitting one group up to six people, for 30-minute windows.
Nick Charlap's Angola, 9049 Erie Road, Angola.
Nick Charlap's Boston, 7264 Boston State Road, Hamburg.
Nick Charlap's West Seneca, 1203 Union Road, West Seneca.
PJ Cools, 6160 Transit Road, Depew.
Joe and Paula Mancini return their Easter Butter Lamb Ice Cream Cake – made with vanilla and chocolate custard surrounding a middle of thick fudge and chocolate cookie crunch – after a successful debut last year. Cost is $22.45, must be preordered through March 26, with pickups from March 29-April 3.
Route 20 Ice Cream, 2783 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.
Built inside an old gas station, Route 20 rolls out Perry's Ice Cream, offers a vegan soft serve vanilla and has an edible dish for dogs.
Silsby's Double Dips, 1418 S. Main St., Medina.
The Medina stand now accepts credit cards for the first time and rotates between a special custard flavor and Dole Whip each week.
OPENING SOON
2 Scoops Ice Cream, 4626 Camp Road, Hamburg. Opens March 12.
Known for its creative ice cream cakes, 2 Scoops will offer a mint Oreo custard pie for St. Patrick's Day and a coconut custard pie for Easter. Preorders are encouraged. Dairy-free options, from Dole Whip to vanilla-flavored Temptation vegan frozen dessert to oat milk ice cream, are an emphasis. It will continue its "Name of the Day" tradition, where 2 Scoops will announce one first name each day, and customers with that name receive a free scoop of ice cream.
De Dee's Dairy, 8715 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. Opens March 12.
Co-owner Bob Urso said De Dee's plans to add ice cream sandwiches, more flavors of custard and flavored ice at some point after opening. De Dee's will bring back a new item from last summer: flights of six cupcake-sized scoops of ice cream, with customers choosing any flavors of Perry's hard ice cream or custard. The De Dee's project in Youngstown, which didn't get off the ground last year due to Covid-19, has been postponed indefinitely, but not canceled.
Green Acres Ice Cream, 4357 Broadway, Depew. Opens March 12.
Lake Effect Ice Cream, 1900 Hertel Ave. Opens March 13.
Butter lamb ice cream cakes – inspired by the co-owners' tradition of visiting the Broadway Market as kids – have thrilled since 2019, and they're back for $25, with preorders necessary and pickup dates at the end of March. The ice cream cakes sold out in a week last year, but owners Jason Wulf and Erik Bernardi have a slightly bigger inventory for 2021.
Route 16 Ice Cream, 2820 Seneca St., West Seneca. Opens March 14.
The stand plans to carry Perry's new flavors, feature more on-site activities for kids and is considering local sports team sponsorships for 2021.
Adrian's Custard & Beef, 2352 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. Opens March 16.
Owner ToniMarie Amantia said her business has added another custard machine for 2021; eight flavors of custard will be available at once, featuring a rotation of flavors such as cookie butter, cappuccino, cake batter, pistachio and orange, in addition to the vanilla, chocolate and twist standbys. Vegan soft-serve vanilla will be available daily, and Amantia is pursuing more options for gluten-free and vegan diets.
The Village Scoop, 318 Central Ave, Lancaster. Opens March 20.
Lancaster's relative newcomer is embracing more dietary needs, offering soft serve as dairy-free, vegan and with almond milk. Baseball hat sundaes rotate weekly for different Major League Baseball teams. For activities, weekly coloring contests and themed "dress up" weeks return.
Pink Cow Ice Cream, 13119 Broadway, Alden. Opens March 27.
The Alden ice cream shop has added a full-service ice cream truck for rentals and catering. The Easter Bunny is the celebrity guest for the opening date, between 1 and 4 p.m.
Frosty's Ice Cream, 2424 George Urban Blvd., Depew. Opening late March.
Frosty's Ice Cream, 5500 Broadway, Lancaster. Opening around April 1.
Additions include a greater breadth of alcohol-infused ice creams, with nine wine ice creams, five liquor ice creams and four beer ice creams. More vegan options will be added to an already gargantuan list. Co-owner Nick del Carlo said that vegan vanilla was among last year's best-selling hard ice cream flavors.
Pautler's Drive-In, 6343 Transit Road, East Amherst. Opens April 1.
Custard Corner, 211 Porter Ave. Opens April 4.
Hibbard's Original Frozen Custard, 105 Portage Road, Lewiston. Opens Early April.
Reid's Ice Cream Parlor, 130 Lake Ave., Lockport. Opens April 9.
The Lockport parlor, which is one of the few to use Hershey's Ice Cream, will return its bubble waffle cone for 2021 and also rotate flavors of its almond milk swirl, a nondairy soft-serve option. Orange chocolate is one of the more tempting flavors in rotation.
Chilly Billy's Ice Cream, truck and pushcart, focus on rentals beginning in mid-April.
Big Sings Ice Cream, 6251 Goodrich Road, Clarence. Opens before May 1.
LouLu's, 10325 Main St., Clarence. Opens mid-May.
The hot dog stand that specializes in ice cream and summer fare is attached to and under the same ownership as Gianni Mazia's, a family-owned Italian restaurant in Clarence. Last year, gluten-free cones, Perry's dairy-free hard ice cream and a greater-than-usual range of Dole Whip flavors were highlighted.
Other ice cream news
Abbitt Ice Cream has not announced an opening date yet, after its move across the street from 381 Abbott Road to 368. When it does reopen, it will add liquor-infused ice cream to its menu of Hershey's flavors for this spring. To expand in the new space, Abbitt's owners are looking for workers with culinary experience to help build out a food program, too.
Among the major year-round ice cream shops are Cookies & Cream on Seneca Street in South Buffalo, Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville and Sweet Emilia's in Amherst, and JoJo's Ice Cream and Lake Effect Ice Cream in Lockport. Churn on Hertel Avenue is another. The Dairy Queen on the Boulevard is open year-round, as are all Anderson's Custard locations. Jerk's Soda Fountain, on Main Street in downtown Buffalo, closed late last year.
Did we miss a seasonal stand or shop opening? Please email btsujimoto@buffnews.com with the details.