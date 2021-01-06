Buffalo-area restaurants, bakeries join in on Bills playoff madness

As the Buffalo Bills' third playoff game in the last 20 years approaches, Buffalo's food-and-drink community is taking advantage of the Bills hysteria sweeping Western New York with a good-natured, unofficial battle to attract customers leading up to Saturday's game against Indianapolis.
From wild giveaways to special menus to special beers, and ornate Bills-themed desserts, here's a tour of playoff fever in Buffalo's food industry.
Food
The idea was outrageous, but Mark Dominguez believed he could pull it off. The founder of Dominguez Marketing had developed a strong rapport with Mustachio's Pizza owner Billy Hartnett, a client, over the last two years, growing the pizzeria's Facebook page to over 3,000 followers.
On New Year's Eve, Dominguez approached Hartnett with a crazy idea to promote his Kenmore business: What if Mustachio's offered a coupon for a free small pizza – no strings attached – if the Bills won the Super Bowl?
Hartnett mulled the idea over for a day, then gave Dominguez the affirmative. In the three days since the post, Mustachio's has committed to roughly 900 coupons – lower than Dominguez anticipated, but still a large number for Hartnett to fulfill if the Bills do hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
"It's genius," said Hartnett, who's owned Mustachio's for 30 years. "People around us are excited, our customers are excited, we're doing big numbers because of it."
The process to get the coupon is simple: Comment "Bills" below the Facebook post and messages will pop up from Mustachio's in Facebook Messenger asking for contact info and specifics about the pizza order, which can be redeemed from the day after the game through May 31. Should Buffalo win its first Super Bowl, Hartnett is ready for the deluge of business.
"We'll probably be swamped in the first week and it'll taper down after that. We have enough ovens and employees," Hartnett said. "When the Bills win the Super Bowl, it's going to be exciting."
• • •
Considering the Bills' 1:05 p.m. kickoff Saturday, area restaurants are gearing their takeout toward pregame breakfast fare. Marble + Rye has instituted a special "Bills by a Million" menu, featuring an elaborate breakfast burger called the Breakfast Double Cheese, with grass-fed beef, fried ham, spicy maple mayo, American cheese, red onion, medium egg, brioche roll and crispy potatoes.
"My dad has been a season ticket holder for 40 years, and my family bleeds '12th Man' blood," Marble + Rye co-owner Michael Dimmer said. "I found out last week my dad got tickets, which I couldn’t be happier about. He’s taking my brother. Therefore, I’ll be slinging breakfast burgers and crying in the walk-in (cooler)."
Dimmer said Marble + Rye, at 112 Genesee St., will accept online orders beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, with pickup between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Here's the full menu for the special service.
Beer
Many Buffalo breweries have a Bills-themed beer – News contributor Brian Campbell delved deep into those, including Make Me Wanna Stout, which was used to name a recent snowstorm – but a newcomer during the Covid-19 pandemic has a charitable initiative. Village Brew House, the brewery arm of Butera's in Hamburg, has released a limited edition #17 Billsner, a 5.2% ABV pilsner with Josh Allen flair.
A four-pack of #17 Billsner runs for $14 and includes an order of potato wedges, with $1.17 from each pack donated to Oishei Children's Hospital. The 16.9-ounce can will be available individually, too, for $4.50 with a food purchase. The offer begins Thursday for Hamburg Curbside at 32 Main St.
• • •
Although it's been quiet for much of the pandemic, Thin Man Brewery has found a clever and cute way to market its award-winning beer, Trial by Wombat, replacing the buffalo in the Bills logo with a wombat. The Wombat Mafia T-shirt costs between $25 and $27.
Desserts
Creativity abounds in Buffalo-area bakeries in advance of the game, with East Aurora's Blue Eyed Baker crafting the Bills RedZone Box, an elaborate design of the Bills' offense using French macarons, Zubaz-themed madeleines and cupcakes. The special can be preordered online, for $45, with curbside pickup available at 33 Elm St. this weekend.
The preorder deadline for Buffalo Cake Pops' Bills-themed offerings closes at 11 tonight , but the dessert specialists will have retail hours from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 27 Chandler St., as long as products are available. Saturday's hours coincide with the Chandler Street Winter Market.
Fairy Cakes Cupcakery, which usually takes a breather for the first two weeks of the year, has scheduled a pop-up pickup for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at its 289 Parkside Ave. storefront. Cupcakes, cutout cookies and sampler platters are all available now via Fairy Cakes' site, with pickup designated for Saturday's window.