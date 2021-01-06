Buffalo-area restaurants, bakeries join in on Bills playoff madness

The process to get the coupon is simple: Comment "Bills" below the Facebook post and messages will pop up from Mustachio's in Facebook Messenger asking for contact info and specifics about the pizza order, which can be redeemed from the day after the game through May 31. Should Buffalo win its first Super Bowl, Hartnett is ready for the deluge of business.

"We'll probably be swamped in the first week and it'll taper down after that. We have enough ovens and employees," Hartnett said. "When the Bills win the Super Bowl, it's going to be exciting."

• • •

Considering the Bills' 1:05 p.m. kickoff Saturday, area restaurants are gearing their takeout toward pregame breakfast fare. Marble + Rye has instituted a special "Bills by a Million" menu, featuring an elaborate breakfast burger called the Breakfast Double Cheese, with grass-fed beef, fried ham, spicy maple mayo, American cheese, red onion, medium egg, brioche roll and crispy potatoes.