'Bring your own blanket' and enjoy Buffalo-area winter outdoor dining

"We tell people to eat fast," Schutte said, "and our menu is based on quick courses that are shareable. Maybe it's not as hot as you'd love it to be." Customers haven't seemed to mind, however, with the experience of going to a restaurant providing a small glimpse of normalcy.

"It lets people be somewhere they didn't think they'd be," he concluded.

Allen Burger Venture

Dino DeBell, who co-owns the Allentown burger joint (175 Allen St.) with Mike Shatzel, can thank his own foresight – and some good luck – in crafting an outdoor dining space big enough to seat 25-28 people, socially distanced, in a neighborhood known for its tight quarters.

Previously wielding a 20-foot by 24-foot beer garden before the pandemic, DeBell knew he owned the overgrown perennial garden beyond the rear railing of the existing outdoor space. With a sense that outdoor seating would be a key tool in the business' survival kit, DeBell removed a fence and several dump trucks full of dirt, built stairs and layered a surface to create an additional 20-foot-by-50-foot zone, dubbed "Soul Shine" because of its welcoming nature.