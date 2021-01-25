'Bring your own blanket' and enjoy Buffalo-area winter outdoor dining

Grab a blanket, don an extra layer of winter clothing, don't forget a warm hat and a face mask and prepare for dinner.
Those are the urgings of several Buffalo-area restaurant owners to prospective eaters who would like to support local businesses but don't feel comfortable dining outside during the winter.
"With traditional tailgating banned for safety reasons and the Bills' season over, my hope is that celebrants can make the jump to restaurant patios," The News' food editor says.
"We're a hardy bunch here – we've tailgated in worse weather," said Britesmith Brewing owner David Schutte. "People go to Ellicottville and sit outside and have a beer."
Instead of trumpeting contraptions such as plastic igloos and greenhouses, which, while charming, had been shut down by the Erie County Department of Health prior to a legal ruling granting a rollback to the "yellow zone," restaurants have carefully organized outdoor spaces that allow for socially distanced gatherings with at least some level of comfort.
While what constitutes outdoor dining has debated in the restaurant community, several businesses have created a welcoming outdoor dining aesthetic that puts customer safety as the top priority.
At the Place (229 Lexington Ave.), Jay McCarthy has transformed his narrow parking lot into an outdoor eating space, accepting reservations for six wood-fired fire pits, with room for four people around each. To McCarthy's surprise, the outdoor setup has proven just as popular as his indoor dining, albeit in a brief sample since the "yellow zone" returned Jan. 14.
The Blackthorn (2134 Seneca St.), which had the foresight and good luck to open an elaborate outside addition in 2017, has tailored outdoor service to meet safety guidelines, said co-owner Pat Lalley who added his South Buffalo business has been checked multiple times by health officials.
Lalley operates two outdoor areas, implementing large rectangular window screens to encourage fresh air and warming the areas with hard-lined natural gas radiant heaters. The nine tables seat a maximum of four people at each. The outdoor service area is currently limited to weekends, open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Coco Crepe Chalet, which has entranced downtown eaters with its holiday decor, now features a new imported crepe-maker – playfully dubbed François Paul – and new January hours. The dining area surrounding the chalet can hold roughly 20 people and runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Here's a more detailed look at how three others – Elm Street, Britesmith and Allen Burger Venture – have used their resources to create fairly comfortable outdoor oases for pandemic dining.
Elm Street Bakery
In describing her new Hygge Hut at Elm Street Bakery (72 Elm St., East Aurora), which sells warm winter drinks to complement takeout meals, co-owner Kim DePerno stressed the desire for safe community. "It's the perfect place to wait for food," she said of the area surrounding the hut. "It's not healthy for us to never see each other."
DePerno had put out a call on the restaurant's social media to name Elm Street's wooden hut, which sits to the left of the building, surrounded by tree stumps and picnic tables for seating, as well as two fire pits and an outdoor oven for heat.
While she was waiting for suggestions, DePerno mulled over what she would choose. She noticed "The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living" on her bookshelf, which seemed like the logical fit since hygge, pronounced "HYOO-guh," means warmth and togetherness – the whole purpose of the hut.
As fate would have it, customer Linda Oesterle also suggested Hygge Hut, which netted her a free drink and a batch of housemade hot chocolate, and left DePerno pleased with the result. "It was totally serendipitous," she said.
DePerno doesn't expect everyone to grasp the concept, but she doesn't really care. "Even if people call it 'higgy,' I think that's adorable," she said.
Elm Street closed its speakeasy earlier in the pandemic, which left beloved bartender Keith "Bowler" Walker without a job. Now, Walker attends to the hut, selling mulled cider, hot buttered rum, hot toddies and hot chocolate (all but buttered rum can be made alcohol-free for kids) from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, to satiate customers as they wait for – or eat – their takeout.
The hut's service is weather-dependent, so keep an eye on Elm Street's Facebook page before planning a trip.
Due to New York's requirement for food purchases with drinks, Elm Street has thinned its takeout menu – which can be ordered online with a $20 minimum – to focus on brick-oven pizza, sandwiches, salads, soups and more easy-to-eat fare. There's outdoor seating available for around 40 people.
Britesmith Brewing
The Williamsville brewery-restaurant's beer garden, at 5611 Main St., is ideal for outdoor dining. On a recent Saturday, Schutte accommodated 250 customers, roughly 60 at a time over a nine-hour window, a testament to the size of the property and the public's excitement about an outdoor dining option.
Schutte's outdoor bar no longer has stools; tables have been pushed up to the pine, with a tent offering protection from precipitation but still allowing air to pass through on three sides.
There are 17 tables for outdoor dining, with comfort improved through eight side heaters, two gas-fired overhead heaters and a fire pit. Also added: $3,500 in outdoor-friendly televisions .
Britesmith allows customers to bring their own blankets, and also has them for purchase. The responsibility remains on the customer, though, to be prepared for cold weather.
"People ask me, 'Why don't you drop a side?' " Schutte said. "No, it defeats the purpose. You're truly outdoors, there's an open breeze rolling through, and the heat comes from [a customer's] hat and gloves and heaters we have there."
Like Elm Street, Britesmith's food menu is predicated on shareable plates: a list of wood-fired Neapolitan pizza ($16-$19, with lobster for $28), plus sliders, loaded nachos, soft pretzels, Smitty-style wings and potato skins ($9 to $16). House-brewed beer ($6-$9), is available. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"We tell people to eat fast," Schutte said, "and our menu is based on quick courses that are shareable. Maybe it's not as hot as you'd love it to be." Customers haven't seemed to mind, however, with the experience of going to a restaurant providing a small glimpse of normalcy.
"It lets people be somewhere they didn't think they'd be," he concluded.
Allen Burger Venture
Dino DeBell, who co-owns the Allentown burger joint (175 Allen St.) with Mike Shatzel, can thank his own foresight – and some good luck – in crafting an outdoor dining space big enough to seat 25-28 people, socially distanced, in a neighborhood known for its tight quarters.
Previously wielding a 20-foot by 24-foot beer garden before the pandemic, DeBell knew he owned the overgrown perennial garden beyond the rear railing of the existing outdoor space. With a sense that outdoor seating would be a key tool in the business' survival kit, DeBell removed a fence and several dump trucks full of dirt, built stairs and layered a surface to create an additional 20-foot-by-50-foot zone, dubbed "Soul Shine" because of its welcoming nature.
DeBell, who picked up tips on outdoor winter dining from living in Colorado and traveling to Italy, has a dedicated propane fire pit for each of the seven outdoor dining tables, which presented a bit of a spacing challenge but assured a fairly even spread of warmth. East of the restaurant – in the narrow parking lot – DeBell worked with the state Liquor Authority and the mayor's office to add another two picnic tables.
"It's about utilizing as much of the square footage that you're given," he said. "We have comrades and friends who don't have patios and things like that – they're not going to make it."
Still, with temperatures hovering in the low 30s recently, DeBell credits the toughness of customers who eat outside and abide by the "bring your own blanket" philosophy.
"I've told tables – 'Man, you guys are troopers,' " DeBell said. "But they've said, 'Man, we love this.' "