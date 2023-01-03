Brian Campbell: My 8 favorite local brews from 2022, a banner year for beer

The year 2022 was a banner year in multiple ways. Not only was it a great year for local craft beer, it marked another year removed from the pandemic, bringing us all closer to a collective sense of normalcy.

It also saw the Western New York craft beer scene grow bigger than it’s ever been, affording me many an opportunity to imbibe a number of locally crafted brews from Barrel Jam, the Brewer’s Invitational and CollaBEERation to Thee Barleywine Classic, the Brewer’s Festival and Tap & Craft Festival.

If you read any of my writing in 2022, you more than likely were introduced to one or more of these beers. Join me as I take a look back at some of the best beers that found their way into my glass in 2022. Here’s to another great year of craft beer in 2023.

42 North Brewing, A Little Spontaneous Coolship Blonde Ale. This was 42 North’s first coolship release. It features notes of citrus fruit, mild Brett funk and delicate fruit on top of a pleasant tartness.

Belt Line Brewery, Fruit Punch Brunch. One of the gems from this past summer’s Brewer’s Festival. It's a fruited sour with pineapple, tangerine, cherry and lemon that checks all of the boxes. It was incredibly flavorful, hitting all its marks without being overly sweet, which is a big plus for heavily fruited sours. And it wasn’t too thick.

Big Ditch Brewing x Pressure Drop Brewing, Aqua Ponics. The latest in Big Ditch and Pressure Drop’s Aqua-themed collaboration series, Aqua Ponics was pure West Coast goodness; clean and hoppy with grapefruit and ripe berry.

Community Beer Works, Summer Blockbuster IPA. Brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops, along with flaked oats, CBW’s Summer Blockbuster IPA was the best IPA I had from the brewery in 2022, which is saying something. I drank this beer at BTR Brews in the Village of Angola for National IPA Day and loved it on draft and in cans. After I drank it, my response was that it was "simply fantastic."

Eli Fish Brewing, Double Barrel Steamy Grains Vaughan. This is Eli Fish’s Steamy Grains Vaughan BBA Barleywine aged in a second Black Button bourbon barrel for an additional six months, then finished on Mostra Coffee. There’s a lot going on, but everything works in unison. Booze warmth and oak from the barrel, roasted coffee and dark fruit all play well together. Another favorite of mine from Barrel Jam.

Ellicottville Brewing, Tailgate Time IPA. If you follow me or the Buffalo Beer League on social media, you know I love Bills-themed beers and this season, I’ve been going out of my way to get my hands on as many as I can. EBC’s Tailgate Time was perhaps the one I drank the most. It is perfect at 5% with notes of peach, apricot and stone fruit. Tailgate Time is one of EBC’s best recent brews.

Steel Leaf Brewing Company, Pumpkin Patch Ale. One of the best local fall seasonals I drank in 2022 – maybe the best. Steel Leaf’s Pumpkin Patch Ale featured layered flavors of fresh pumpkin, fall spice and malt. I was impressed with Steel Leaf’s beer this year and this one was at the top of the list.

Thin Man Brewery, Geography. This red wine barrel-aged Belgian strong ale was one of the best beers I had at this year’s Barrel Jam, an annual barrel-aged beer festival at 42 North Brewing. Aged for a year in cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir barrels, Geography is soft and rich with flavors of cherry, oak, caramel and other dark fruit.

Other favorites

1927 Brew House: Grant St. Pilsner, North Atlantic NEIPA

42 North: Definitely Panic DIPA

Big Ditch: Beer That Tastes Like Beer, Dark English Mild and Kolsch

BriarBrothers Brewing: Public Secret, Yeah That’s…Citra

Brickyard Brewing: Top Shelf Cookies

Community Beer Works: Double Interrobang IPA, Bourbon Barrel Aged The Snow Imperial Stout (2021)

Spotted Octopus: Peach & Pepper Ale

Thin Man: Golden Tear IPA, Soft Black Stars, Hellesfire Club