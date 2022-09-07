[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 7, 2022: Couple gives WNY a Filipino restaurant in Niagara Falls

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Sept. 7, 2022

Thrillas from Manila in Niagara Falls

Lerma and John Herher grew up attending the same elementary school in Caloocan, the northernmost district of Manila, the Philippine capital.

He left for the United States and a job cooking at a Filipino restaurant in Los Angeles. After rekindling their relationship over Facebook, John convinced Lerma to join him in America, she said.

Here, Lerma went to school and became an auditor at the Seneca Niagara Falls Casino, while John worked at restaurants including the casino’s Three Sisters Cafe.

On Aug. 26, the Herhers opened The Mami House, the first Filipino restaurant Western New York has seen in decades, at 250 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls.

The Pinoy Boi counter at Broadway Market does serve a selection of Filipino fare worth checking out most Fridays and Saturdays. At The Mami House, though, the menu is much deeper, and it comes with servers, tables, and once the license comes in, beer and wine.

Try dishes like lumpia, crispy Vienna-sausage-sized fried pork rolls ($4.99 for 6), or siopao steamed buns filled with pork or chicken ($4.99). Pancit, stir-fried noodles in a variety of guises, along with Filipino congee, rice porridge.

Savory chicken ($13.99), a half-bird marinated in lemongrass and more, then fried, deep-fried pork belly ($10.99), and grilled Korean-cut beef short ribs ($16.99) are among the entrees.

Herher’s specialties include beef pares ($13.99), sporting chunks of tender braised beef in rich, marrow-enhanced broth with skinny, chewy wheat noodles and shredded cabbage. It’s halfway between Vietnamese pho and Chinese braised beef needle soup.

The entrance to its two-story space, which can seat 40 to 45 people, is around back of the Jefferson Apartments. The restaurant will validate parking, Lerma Herher said.

The restaurant is currently open seven days a week. Check out the menu at themamihouse.com. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Phone: 716-304-5100.

DINING REVIEWS

Yankee BBQ: At a real barbecue restaurant like Hamburg's Yankee BBQ, specializing in long-smoked meats and relevant fixings, disappointment is always part of the game. When the brontosaurus beef ribs, a Saturday and Sunday special, run out, one must seek consolation in pork ribs or brisket, so get there early if you mean to eat like Fred Flintstone. Read more

Next week: Villa Coffee House: This unassuming Lewiston breakfast and lunch place, taken over in 2018 by former Rue Franklin sous chef Stephen Pusateri and his wife, Janelle, started serving dinner in January. It's just two or three nights a week, three starters and four entrees. But on those nights, The Villa, its nighttime personality, serves some of the finest cooking in Western New York. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Club 31 rebadged: Downtown nightspot 31 Club, 31 Johnson Park, has closed for renovations. It will re-emerge as Oscar's, led by restaurateur and filmmaker J.J. Alfieri, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. In the meantime, the bar is open and hosting events like Thursday's Bills watch party. Alfieri's father, Jimmy Alfieri, ran the original 31 Club. Read more

Waikiki Poke: The Elmwood Village has the city's first Hawaiian-leaning restaurant, in the former Great Wall space at 914 Elmwood Ave. In addition to poke bowls of raw an marinated seafood, Waikiki Poke & Grill is serving Hawaiian cuisine. That means Spam musubi, seared pork product sushi, and plate lunches that include macaroni salad, white rice, and assorted grilled proteins like grilled Korean-cut beef short ribs, grilled teriyaki chicken, and katsu, fried pork cutlet. Check out the menu at waikikiny.com.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-882-4520. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Last weekend, my wife and I were enjoying dinner at a nice restaurant downtown, a pretty fancy place, for us. When we got the bill, I paid it and tipped 20% as usual.

The next day I was going through my wallet and looked at the receipt, and noticed there was an automatic 18% gratuity in there before the subtotal. So I tipped on my tip.

Honestly, I was getting steamed up before my wife showed me the picture she took of the menu. It does say on the bottom that there is an 18% automatic gratuity on all tables, but we missed it while we were sitting there.

She says it’s my fault for not paying attention. What do you think?

- Frank M., Depew

A: First, I would note that automatic gratuities – not just for big tables, but all tables – are starting to appear on Western New York menus.

As operators try to pay workers, several have gone with automatic gratuities. I don’t have a problem with them, as long as two conditions are met:

First, the policy must be clearly printed on the menu handed to customers.

Second, as this is a new charge, unfamiliar to most Western New York diners, the server must mention the auto-gratuity when presenting the bill.

If those things occur, both sides are on the same wavelength, and no one feels taken advantage of later, which is all everyone wants. Here's an article on the practice.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.