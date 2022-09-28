[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 28, 2022: CurAte service rewards trust with mystery meals

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Sept. 28, 2022

CurAte launches Buffalo site

If you have a friend you trust to pick restaurants whose cooking you should try, you already get the basic idea of CurAte Meals.

The service, founded in Rochester two years ago, asks customers to trust its curation skills, and pay $35 to pick up a meal for two made by a locally owned restaurant. The pickup spot doesn’t make the meal, just hands it over, and gives customers a place to eat if they’re peckish.

So far the once-a-month-or-so service has offered 40 mystery meals to Rochesterians, with such an enthusiastic response that CurAte has opened a Buffalo arm. The first offering lands Thursday, with pickup at the soon-to-officially-open Nowhere Lounge, 3115 Delaware Ave.

“We're going to find out what's most interesting and bring it right to you. We're going to do it in an equitable way, where everybody wins,” CurAte co-founder Chris Lindstrom said.

Restaurants selected by CurAte win because it’s a relatively easy piece of business, Lindstrom said. They agree with CurAte on what to offer, then make 40 to 100 to-go meals, with time to prepare, paid in advance, without bogging down their own dining room.

Adventurous eaters get more than just an easy-to-snag dinner for two. They also get an introduction to a local restaurant worth knowing.

Each offering is flagged for diners with appropriate cautions. The Thursday offering notes it’s not for vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free eaters. The second Buffalo offering will be Oct. 25.

Can you trust CurAte’s taste? Only you can say for sure, but after reviewing the Buffalo candidate list, I’d venture to say preliminary signs are promising. Without spoiling the surprise, the first selection is a dilly. Plus, CurAte is donating $5 from each Thursday meal to aid West Side Bazaar, closed by fire. Sign up at curatemeals.com.

Dig In, Buffalo: Crack-ed potatoes is a Lloyd riff on a classic side dish — amped up by ssamjang, a spicy Korean sauce that tops the crispy, craggily fingerling potatoes.

DINING REVIEWS

Winfield's Pub: After spending years overseeing cooking for the masses at Buffalo’s downtown hockey arena, Tab Daulton retired – and went to work for himself, with his family. The result is Lackawanna’s best-kept secret – an average-looking tavern with extraordinary dishes. Family recipes like the Velveeta-celebrating Kiki’s warm potato salad, weekly specials inspired by local produce, and mind-melting cocktail inventions from his bar manager and lead guitarist son, Thomas, make Winfield’s a family act you have to catch. Read more

Next week: Gypsy Parlor: An historic Buffalo tavern on Grant Street got another breath of life when Todd and Gabrielle Mattina renovated the building and reopened as Gypsy Parlor in 2013. Since then, the menu has expanded to embrace the diversity of the neighborhood, making it the only bar menu I know of with both a Friday haddock fish fry and two full-fledged vegan entrees. Read about Gypsy Parlor's brunch

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Perla at Salvatore's: Perla Seafood Bistro, a new restaurant from Salvatore’s Hospitality, opens to the public Tuesday, at 6461 Transit Road, the Salvatore’s complex most recently augmented by the Delevan Hotel.

Raw bar favorites from oysters to chilled king crab, brick oven pizzas, and sandwiches like lobster rolls, chicken Milanese, and prime rib dip are offered alongside appetizers like wagyu carpaccio, charred octopus, and “Tuscan” chicken wings seasoned with a sweet-smoky dry rub. Read more

Tokyo II 86'd: Tokyo II, the sushi and hibachi restaurant at 2236 Delaware Ave., is closing after service Friday, a sign on the door said. A Chipotle quick-serve Mexican outlet is coming to the building, according to Buffalo Business First. Read more

Ultima upgraded: Ultima Taco, 507 Center Road, West Seneca, reopened Sept. 6. Subs, wings, quesadillas and yes, tacos, are flowing again after a six-month remodeling process. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Oliver's coronation: After a six-year stint leading the kitchen brigade at Oliver's Restaurant, Chris Keller has been promoted to executive chef, making him le grand fromage at the fine dining grand dame of Delaware Avenue. Ross Warhol, the last guy, has other fish to fry, like running the BriteSmith Brewing kitchen and working on launching his own place, on Gowanda State Road in Hamburg. Read more

WHAT I'VE BEEN READING

The most heartwarming email I received this week was an update from West Side Bazaar spokeswoman Erin Kelly on the response to the fire that devastated the building at 25 Grant St. last week, leaving its operators looking for ways to carry on.

"I'd like to make a donation. It won't be a large one but it will be the biggest I can."

Why is this caller contacting us right now?

"Because of the fire! They were people who were struggling and they were wiped out. Anybody would be motivated." That's one phone call we've had this week. The caller was a first time donor and said she was 103 years old. (Not a typo.)

In the first 72 hours after the fire, donations came in from Maine, Missouri, Montana, Toronto, and elsewhere. Every gift is heartwarming and the majority are modest – $10, $25, $50.

Almost all are first-time donors digging deep to restore a place that matters both symbolically and literally.

You can join them by contributing through the website of West Side Bazaar sponsor Westminster Economic Development Initiative.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com