[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 21, 2022: Help sought for West Side Bazaar families

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Sept. 21, 2022

Seeking ways to feed West Side Bazaar's cooks

The accidental kitchen fire that closed West Side Bazaar on Tuesday damaged the building and ruined a full stock of products its food and craft businesses had prepared for the week, representing a huge investment for the immigrant business owners.

Beyond the estimated $300,000 in damages, the blaze also put a dozen families out of work, leaving them looking for ways to feed their own families. Westminster Economic Development Initiative, the non-profit that runs the bazaar, has put out a call for resources and ideas to help the business owners.

Specific ideas being researched include organizing extended pop-ups – specialty side-menus – in other restaurants, featuring West Side Bazaar cooks, WEDI spokeswoman Erin Kelly said.

Working with restaurants to get West Side Bazaar workers into temporary positions at existing places is another possibility. “We’re open to ideas on how to support these hard-working families until 25 Grant St. is up and running again,” she said, inviting contact at ekelly@wedibuffalo.org.

In the meantime, WEDI is accepting donations to reverse the damage, at donorbox.org/donateforimpact or through its website at wedibuffalo.org.

DINING REVIEWS

Villa Coffee House: There is nothing that can replace Rue Franklin in full bloom, but those who appreciated its finesse with a menu that reflected the seasons would do well to make reservations at this tiny place in Lewiston that only serves dinner three nights a week. Former Rue Franklin sous chef Stephen Pusateri and his wife, Janelle, offer a small menu with a huge potential for making memories. Read more

Next week: Winfield's Pub: You might have driven by Winfield's Pub a thousand times and shrugged at another generic Lackawanna tavern facade. Step inside, though, and you've got a chance to soak up the pleasures of a restaurant run by a family that can really cook. Fish fry soup, Kiki's warm potato salad, and a cocktail that crosses Japanese ramen with Bloody Mary to glorious effect are just some of the unexpected pleasures inside. Read 2019 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Carmine's coming: Italian-American veteran Carmine’s closed its leased East Amherst location at 9430 Transit Road on Aug. 20. Kelly and Alex Jacobbi announced on Facebook they've purchased a building at 7170 Transit Road, just south of Main Street in Amherst. Their current plans are to open Sept. 29, but watch the restaurant's Facebook page for updates. Read more

Isle View fades: The Isle View Bar & Grill, 791 Niagara St., Tonawanda, announced its Final Farewell Summer Bash will start at 6 p.m. Saturday. Food and drink specials, and music by Gregg Sansone will wrap up the current management's run. A real estate listing for the property indicates a sale may be pending. Read more

Niagara veggie van: In Niagara County, a mobile farmer's market bridges the gap between farmers and food deserts by serving up Niagara County produce at cut-rate prices on its weekly rounds in Lockport, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, and other Niagara County locales. The Veggie Van program, in its seventh season, will expand when a custom-designed vehicle arrives in time for next season. - Scott Scanlon. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Frank Gourmet honored: It’s another national accolade for the Tonawanda center for better hot dogs, smashburgers, and fries.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, 707 Kenmore Ave., was chosen as a Community Support & Leadership Finalist in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Dream Big Awards.

Frank was the only business from New York State as a finalist, from among more than 3,000 entries in the contest.

"Your support and trust have helped buoy us to this level of success, and we can't thank you enough," Frank and Paul Tripi said in their announcement.

A finalist will win $25,000 as Small Business of the Year, with the winner to be announced Oct. 18 in a virtual awards program. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: We loved the Balkan restaurant on Kenmore Avenue near Starin. Do you happen to know if the former owners have opened or are cooking in another local restaurant? The two couples that owned the restaurant were so very nice and the food was delicious.

--Kathryn, via email

A: You’re not the only one missing Balkan Dining’s stubby cevapi beef sausages on housemade bread, and the made-to-order phyllo wonder of borek, what they called “pita,” filled with beef or cheese.

I haven’t talked to Balkan Dining’s creators since the restaurant closed in 2018, but I would not expect them to reopen. Nor have any other comparable Bosnian places appeared.

The small crumb of good news I can offer is that if you’re the sort of person who visits Toronto, I found a Serbian restaurant-deli-grocery that absolutely crushed my cevapi and borek cravings.

Mrakovic Meat & Deli, 4 Wellesworth Drive, Etobicoke, Ont., is a Serbian family butcher shop, bakery, and restaurant that anchors a Serbian community in Etobicoke. It’s run by Balkan refugees who settled in Canada in 1994 and started cooking. See mrakovic.com for all the details. Phone: 416-695-7396.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.