[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 14, 2022: Worker-owners debut Five Points slice shop

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Sept. 14, 2022

Trio creates restaurant jobs they wanted

Bridget Murphy is from Jamestown, Joey Pucciarelli from Fredonia, and Soon Ho Sim is from Queens.

In Buffalo, these veteran restaurant workers were fed up with the standard American restaurant model, which depends on kitchen workers, paid an hourly wage, to generate profits that collect in other people’s pockets.

At Extra Extra Pizza, 549 W. Utica St., they built the kind of cooking jobs they wanted, while giving Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood the kind of slice shop found in many New York City neighborhoods. Step up to have a slice warmed up, or create your own from the lineup. Order a cocktail or glass of wine, and settle in at one of the shop’s tables to await your slice and ponder what makes Extra Extra Pizza different.

This restaurant is worker-owned. Everyone makes the same wage. There’s also no tipping, meaning workers are paid a living wage without having to depend on the kindness of strangers.

Extra Extra workers besides the three founders have a path to ownership in 18 months. If you show up and get cross-trained on all the stations, you can share in the businesses’ profits, too.

“We've all worked in restaurants for a long time,” Pucciarelli said. “Once the pandemic hit, and we saw all the inequities and stuff going on within the restaurant community, we knew that not only did we want to shift the way we were running a business, but we felt like we had to shift the way businesses were being run.”

The pizza, stretched out New York style, foldable slices thinner than the Buffalo cheese quilt standard, is already a hit. Opened Aug. 26, the shop has three-times-a-week regulars. Pucciarelli worked with Neapolitan pizza guru Jay Langfelder at Jay’s Artisan Pizza. The shop offers jumbo slices and pies, including gluten-free pies, and vegan cheese.

Slices are $3.50 to $4.50. Pies start at $16. Check out the menu at extraextrapizza.com.

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday. Phone: 716-248-2994.

DINING REVIEWS

Yankee BBQ: While the brontosaurus beef ribs make Saturday and Sunday stops special, Yankee BBQ's smoked meat skills mean good eating all week. The brisket, smoked turkey and pork spare ribs are particularly delightful, and a smoked hot link perched on a pile of mac and cheese is just $7. Read more

Next week: Villa Coffee House: Collect three of your favorite people, and make a reservation for dinner at Villa Coffee House. Then tell the Pusateris you want one of everything on their tiny menu, leaving your party time to argue about which wine you should order. Read lunch review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Black Iron Bystro: Kenmore has gotten another all-original restaurant from Bryan Mecozzi, who has reopened Black Iron Bystro at 3067 Delaware Ave., after starting the restaurant in Blasdell.

Mecozzi calls his dinner format Unknown Dinner Club. That’s a four-course menu with drinks, at $100 per person before tax and tip. Diners inform Mecozzi of any dietary restrictions or allergies, and they leave the rest to his creativity. Seatings are available at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; and 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Reservations are mandatory.

The bar is open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with its own rotating menu of bar snacks. Make reservations and sign up for a newsletter at blackironbystro.com. Read more

Lime House Hamburg: The Win family, operators of Lime House in Amherst, have opened a Southtowns location of Lime House at 5 Lake St., Hamburg. Sushi, ramen, Burmese cuisine, and more are on offer. Check out the menu at limehouserestaurant.com.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed Monday. Phone: 716-293-3033. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Meatball Street Brawl: The daylong meatball extravaganza and Bills game watch party returns Sept. 25 outside Osteria 166, 166 Franklin St., for the sixth time.

Admission starts at $25, which gets you all the meatballs you desire, and beverage tastings, served up by 20 restaurants vying for the Meatball Street Brawl championship belt.

Buy tickets and check out the lineup of competitors at meatballstreetbrawl.com. Children 8 and under are free.

THE CRITIC ASKS

Where do you get your favorite white pizza?

You know, the one without tomato sauce. Sliced, diced tomatoes, sure. But no sauce.

For an upcoming guide, I'm reaching out for nominations to help narrow my search.

Please email me your favorite. There's a million of them, and I need help.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.