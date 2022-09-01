[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Sept. 1, 2022: Owner of closed NOLA claims unfair treatment

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Sept. 1, 2022

After NOLA closing, owner cries foul

In October 2021, restaurateur Brandon Carr announced plans to turn 297 Franklin St., last Bambino, into NOLA, a fine-dining restaurant with a New Orleans theme.

In December, Carr was quoted saying his other restaurant, the Quarter, would not enforce the Erie County Health Department's mask mandate.

NOLA opened in March, and closed after service Aug. 4. Carr said the City of Buffalo's treatment of his place, because of his leadership in anti-mask lawsuits, was a major factor.

City spokesman Mike DeGeorge provided a response from Commissioner of Permits and Inspection Services Cathy Amdur. "NOLA opened without a license so the city issued an order to cease all operations. An establishment must be inspected to verify it meets building code prior to opening. To date, the inspection process is incomplete."

In 2018, Carr opened Fierte, his first restaurant, on Virginia Place across from Mother's. In 2019, he redid the place as The Quarter, with a Cajun-Creole menu and a Llama Lounge upstairs.

"It’s our belief that we were directly targeted due to my activity during Covid, being one of the members and face of restaurants who had begun the lawsuits in the Supreme Court to get us re-opened," Carr said via text.

"During those times, I had done 72 news interviews in the fight to get people back to work safely. That put a target on my back, and this was the fallout. It’s sad because we had invested over $100,000 in this venture and just wanted to bring a nice place and environment to downtown."

DINING REVIEWS

Community Beer Works: From its humble beginnings in a cramped room on Lafayette Street, Buffalo’s second brewery of the modern era has grown into the “third space” social center founders envisioned. A block west of Niagara Street, parents with strollers and clocked-out office workers enjoy a skillful palette of craft brews and one of the city’s best taproom menus. Read more

Next week: Yankee BBQ: Brian Nagy was a construction worker with a barbecue catering sideline when he decided to go whole hog into barbecue. He opened the Route 5 place in 2019, selling oak-smoked brisket, pork spare ribs, and brontosaurus-scale beef ribs by the pound. The latter, only available weekends, help make his place destination barbecue. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

New Armor: The new owners of the former Armor Inn Tap Room, 5381 Abbott Road, Hamburg, are getting the place ready for its unveiling under its new flag: Rush Creek Alehouse.

Expect "live music, bike nights, a huge puppy friendly patio with bonfire pits for the cooler evenings of late summer. All Bills and Sabres games on the big screen." The Armor Inn closed in November. Read more

Matty's Meat + Three: The Ft. Erie outpost of Toronto culinary and film star Matty Matheson has closed after a two-year run. Fans remain hopeful the Ft. Erie native and Buffalonian-by-adoption will find another spot closer than Toronto. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Chicken wing festival: The annual celebration of Buffalo's most famous export, the National Chicken Wing Festival, is set for Sept. 2 and 3 at Highmark Stadium. Besides eats, drinks, and entertainment, there's also a chance to “hang out an on NFL field.” Check out the schedule and all the details at buffalowing.com.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: I know you mentioned a Chicago-style Italian beef pop-up one weekend, but I’ve been hunger-watching the “The Bear” again. Is there really no place making this sandwich in Buffalo?

- Kim, Cheektowaga

A: There may be more Barrel + Brine pop-ups, but to my knowledge, Tappo, 338 Ellicott St., offers the most respectful regular menu rendition.

Seasoned and roasted beef brisket, aged provolone and fontina cheeses, garlic butter, on Italian bread with housemade giardiniera – a rough-chopped pickle of olives, celery, peppers, and more – for $15. Ask to hold the cheese, and that’s as close as you’ll get to Chicago beef in Buffalo.

That said, depending on how picky you are, there are a couple tasty homages to consider.

Say Cheese Pizza and Comic Book Café, 1771 Love Road, Grand Island, offers a sandwich of "Chicago beef, provolone cheese, au jus & mild horseradish sauce on side" ($14.99 with fries). Without giardiniera it's definitely non-canonical.

Lake Shore Café, 3255 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell, has Italian beef ($17.95 with side), of “beef slow cooked with fresh garlic and pepperoncini, Italian seasonings on a fresh baguette, melted mozzarella.” Sounds tasty, as far as homages go. And Joe's Deli, 1322 Hertel Ave., took Italian beef off the printed menu but owner Joseph Lyons said they'll still run you up a beef au jus with cherry peppers, sauteed onions, seasoned oil and provolone, if you ask.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.