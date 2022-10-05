[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Oct. 5, 2022: Taste local honey and more at Honey Harvest Festival

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Oct. 5, 2022

A sweet chance to learn bee lore

Taking bees for granted would be a mistake.

Crop pollination, powered by bees’ honey-gathering labors, makes possible a vast amount of the food we eat. Meanwhile, the winged workers are increasingly challenged by agricultural chemicals and other changes we are making to their world.

Celebrate bees and the people who care for them at the 10th annual Honey Harvest Festival, Oct. 15 and 16, held at Masterson’s Garden Center, 725 Olean Road, East Aurora.

Taste more than 20 kinds of honey submitted by local beekeepers, and vote for your favorite in the free Western New York Honey Taste Contest.

How do beekeepers get honey out of hives without destroying the bees? Check out the honey extraction demonstrations, where beekeepers pull honey frames from unoccupied bee boxes, uncap the honeycomb, the honey spinner to extract the golden elixir.

Anyone can try their hand at spinning the manual crank spinner, and taste honey from fall and spring to note the difference in flavor and hue.

Educational classes, including Beekeeping 101, are aimed at anyone thinking about getting into the hobby of beekeeping, creating a bee-friendly or Monarch butterfly friendly garden. If you’re interested in joining a class, especially Beekeeping 101, know it’s first come, first seated, and it fills up, said organizer Erin Masterson Holko.

Adults can enjoy tastings of mead, beer, and spirits created with honey, including from East Aurora’s own 42 North Brewing.

Check out the schedule of events at mastersons.net/honey-fest-schedule. Phone: 716-655-0133.

DINING REVIEWS

Gypsy Parlor: In generations past, Buffalonians could find reliable food, drink, and an introduction to the neighbors at a corner tavern. While that's been lost in many corners of the Queen City of the Great Lakes, on the West Side, Grant Street has Gypsy Parlor. With a menu that can go from Friday fish fries to satisfying vegan entrees, Todd and Gabrielle Mattina have built a neighborhood bar for the new Buffalo. Read more

Next week: Strong Hearts Buffalo: Diners hungry for a look at state-of-the-art, plant-based cuisine had their dreams answered in July. Strong Hearts, who figured out how to sell vegan food to Syracusians, transplanted their time-tested vegan comfort food menu to Buffalo. My visit left me fascinated by how much harder it's becoming to pick out the lack of animal involvement in clever vegan cooking. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

DiTondo dinner: The much-appreciated downtown Italian restaurant DiTondo will start serving dinner next Wednesday.

The restaurant, at 370 Seneca St., features a seasonal menu of dishes from Fabio Consonni and Rita DiTondo in sun-washed surroundings. It was lunch only from Oct. 26, 2021, the day it opened, but even then Buffalonians enjoyed the sort of dishes that reminded them of Italy: Calabrian swordfish rolls, farro salads, sardines agrodolce and a remarkable tiramisu.

Just shy of a year later, the broader dinner menu that customers have long lobbied for has arrived. Reservations open today through Resy or ditondo1904.com. The schedule is Wednesday through Saturday.

Considering the built-up hunger for DiTondo dinner, it’s not implausible it could be booked through New Year’s by Halloween.

Tonawanda bubble tea: Bubble tea, the sweet and milky beverage hiding a hearty chew from tapioca marbles, has popped up in another Northtowns location. Former University Heights operator Lucky Koi opened last month at 2806 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, as Honey Bear Bubble Tea by Lucky Koi. Besides beverages, including some featuring local honey, there's popcorn chicken and a mini-waffles on offer. Read more

WHAT I'VE BEEN COOKING

Concord grape clafoutis.

It seems obvious in retrospect, clafoutis being a baked pudding out of the French canon whose glory is batter baked to golden brown while suffused with fruit juices. Cherries or plums are classic. Why not the most pungently juicy fruit in Western New York as the star?

The recipe is alarmingly simple, too. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix a half cup of flour, three tablespoons sugar, and a dash of salt in a bowl. Beat two eggs and whisk them in, then a cup of milk, two tablespoons melted butter, and a dash of vanilla extract.

Put lots of grapes in a buttered pie plate. Pour the batter over them, and bake for about 50 minutes.

If you mind crunching on grape seeds, I can’t help you, except to urge bravery and suggest the reward is worth the struggle. Have a go before Concord season passes you by once again. Read more

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.