[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Oct. 19, 2022: Nick’s Place Express in Kenmore expands

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Oct. 19, 2022

A Greek son sets own course

By 2011, after spending his childhood working in Nick’s Place, his father’s restaurant at 504 Amherst St., Nick Ananiadas Jr. was fed up with working in Greek diners.

Then one day his father said: “I think I found you a restaurant.”

“Dad, I don't think I want to,” the younger Nick recalled of the conversation. “It's not for me.” He was ready to go back to school. He planned to turn his history bachelor’s into a teaching degree.

“Nick, I signed the lease. You open Oct. 17,” his father told him. “I'll help you the first week, and then you're on your own.”

In 2022, the story still makes the son laugh. “And 11 years later, here I am.”

At 2466 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, Nick’s Place Express has not only survived but thrived, prompting an expansion into the adjacent former hardware store. This week, the new space took seating from 20 to 50. Customers who’ve stood patiently during the morning rush can relax. He hopes to add a 20-seat patio in the spring.

The white and whole wheat bread at Nick's Place Express is baked at Nick's Place. But the son's menu on Elmwood, might also include eggs Benedict, biscuits with sausage gravy, croques madame, or homefries-based breakfast bowls with bacon, pepper, onions, and chipotle aioli.

"All those years of what he was trying to teach me, I finally learned from my own place," he said. "Responsibility, customer service, and my cooking got a lot better."

With murals evoking Greek villages and sunny blue skies, "I want that indoor-outdoor feel, because everybody in Greece is eating outside in the summer,” he said. “I want it to feel open."

One of the ingredients to a successful diner, he believes, is personal service. "I keep my kitchen open, too, because I want that open to you," he said. "I want the customers to talk to me."

DINING REVIEWS

Yalley's African Restaurant: Patrick Agyapong and Ophelia Amponsah, born in Ghana, opened their restaurant on Kenmore Avenue last year. Yalley’s African Restaurant is a roomy place, quiet as a library. That's appropriate, given its role as an excellent place to study up on African cuisine, like fufu, jollof rice, marinated fried turkey tails, and a fantastic vegan dish of blackeyed peas and palm oil Ghananians call "red-red." Read more

Next week: Bailey Seafood: Second-generation fishmonger and restauranteur Michael Kontras has led Bailey Seafood into a new era as University Heights' reliable supplier of all sorts of aquatic edibles. The Super Haddock Sandwich is legendary, but the restaurant also offers seafood boils, skillets, rice dishes, pastas, and more from its takeout windows on Bailey Avenue. Read 2015 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

K Dara opening: Vathanathavone Inthalasy, culinary force behind the late lamented Kaydara Noodle Bar, is back in soup mode after quarterbacking the kitchen at Fresh Catch Poke.

At 110 Pearl St., in the basement of the Dun Building, the space that was last Sato Brewpub is taking a Vietnamese turn as K Dara Noodle Bar, owned by Jennifer Laban, who was behind Kaydara as well.

Takeout starts Thursday. Inthalasy, a chef with a Marianas-Trench-deep understanding of the Vietnamese beef noodle soup called pho, makes some of the best in town. So expect pho, at least.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Website: kdara.net. Phone: 716-939-2002.

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Frank lauded: Frank and Paul Tripi have been honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their work with Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs.

The brothers' restaurant at 707 Kenmore Ave., Tonawanda, was awarded the organization's Community Support and Leadership Award in a Washington D.C. ceremony Tuesday. Read more

