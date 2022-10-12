[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Oct. 12, 2022: Hamburg standout Cozy Thai welcomes customers back

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Oct. 12, 2022

Cozy Thai reveals renovations

Hamburg standout Cozy Thai has reopened its dining room, after extensive renovations that owner Tony An said were partly motivated by his family’s thankfulness to the community for seeing them through the most trying years of the pandemic.

After spending $300,000 in a complete refreshment of décor, seating, lighting, and general feng shui friendly furniture rearranging, the An family would like to welcome its friends back at 39 Evans St. “A total transformation,” An said.

Since 2012, when Tony An and his family opened Cozy Thai, the little restaurant’s devotion to Thai flavors, consistency, and customer service has made it a favorite for many families.

Not just in Hamburg, its hometown, but a broad swath of the Southtowns, for which Cozy Thai is the best Asian restaurant short of Buffalo.

At the height of the pandemic, when restaurant operators were forced to close dining rooms and rely on takeout to keep their people working and businesses alive, many chose to accept partnerships with nationwide courier services like GrubHub and Uber Eats to increase cashflow. Even though the GrubHubs of the world demand so much of the transaction price that restaurants actually lose on many orders.

“In this lifetime, I will never sign up with you,” An told the last caller. “Take me off your call list.” If you want Cozy Thai, the Ans decided, you ought to come and get it, and if that tanked their business, then that’s the way they wanted to go out.

Instead, the business found that faithful customers were willing to work with them to get their Thai fix. The response allowed the Ans to keep all of their staff, paying them to stay ready, until it was time to come back full force, with the same cooks cooking the same favorite dishes.

And a few new ones. In a cross-cultural world debut, Cozy Thai is introducing Green Tea Noodle ($18/$20), a pasta dish inspired by a favorite Burmese ingredient, la peth, which is tea leaves fermented like sauerkraut, with a basil pesto, served with shrimp or mixed seafood.

Check out the full menu at cozythaihamburg.com.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 4 to 9:30 p.m Sunday. Phone: 716-648-1016.

DINING REVIEWS

Strong Hearts Buffalo: The funny thing about Buffalo's newest all-vegan restaurant is that most of its customers aren't vegans, principled avoiders of animal-involved products. They're just people who wanted some tasty vittles, and don't mind skipping fleshy pleasures. From the cupcakes in the dessert case to the chicken wing burger, Strong Hearts Buffalo makes a strong case for plant-based options. Read more

Next week: Yalley's African Restaurant: Never had much experience with non-Ethiopian African cuisine, except for Akec Aguer's South Sudanese dishes. But my introduction to the cuisine of Ghana, and through it the Ghananian approach to broader African favorites like jollof rice and fufu, took place on a visit to Yalley's African Restaurant, 290 Kenmore Ave., a deliciously educational experience. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Schnitzel returns: Just in time for Oktoberfest, the Rizzo restaurant group has reopened at Schnitzel & Co., 9210 Transit Road, offering a broad menu of Swiss-German fare.

Besides food and draft beer from Germany and elsewhere, expect live music every Friday, and an Oct. 28 Oktoberfest tent party with the Frankfurters coming up.

Check out the menu at schnitzelandco.com. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday. Phone: 716-689-3600. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Raising the Roots: Get a bellyful of extraordinary food for a good cause Oct. 15 at the Massachusetts Avenue Project, 387 Massachusetts Ave.

Eight restaurants and other food operations, using fruit and vegetables from local farms, will compete in a seasonal chef’s challenge. They’ll each present menus based on seasonal goodies, and the audience can vote for their favorite to choose the winner of the Golden Whisk Award.

The proceeds will be used to help strengthen systems for feeding underserved areas of Buffalo.

Restaurants include: Bloom and Rose, Breva Kitchen, Butter Block, Casa Azul, Community Beer Works, Extra Extra Pizza, Smita's Cookery, and SZN.

Their menus will draw on the work of local farms including Cornerstone, Porter Farms, Weiss Farms, Oles Farm, Massachusetts Avenue Project, 5 Loaves Farm, Common Roots, Flat 12, Seabert Farms, and New York State pumpkins.

Guests can also taste beverages from: BlackBird Cider Works, Community Beer Works, Paradise Wine, Tommyrotter Distillery. Plenty of non-alcoholic beverages will be available, including herbal fruit shrubs.

Get your $75 tickets for the event, which runs noon-4 p.m., by clicking here, or go to mass-ave.org/raising-the-roots.

WHAT I'M COOKING

Almost too simple to qualify as cooking, consider making Sichuan-style smashed cucumber salad for a burst of freshness at any table.

Wash one of those long semi-seedless English cucumbers. Put it on a counter and smash it, with a heavy skillet, meat hammer, or that expensive college textbook that is useless but too expensive to throw out.

Chop the pieces into inch-long lengths, salt well, and let drain for 10 minutes or so to extract some of the water. In a big bowl, whisk 2-3 cloves minced garlic, 1T sesame oil, and 2T vinegar, and a dash of sugar, honey or maple syrup. It gets better if you wait an hour.

If you add chipped fresh cilantro, chile flakes, and chile oil, you have something close to the version available at Peking Quick One, 359 Somerville Ave., Tonawanda. My youngest child loves their “slip cucumber” cold appetizer so much that I developed this recipe for them to ease the pangs of homesickness. May it bring you comfort as well.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.