[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Nov. 9, 2022: Culinary vet opens her first restaurant on Main Street

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Nov. 9, 2022

Crazy Good Eatz features Shetice Jackson

Shetice Jackson has been working on her portfolio of culinary and business skills since she was a teenager.

Valedictorian of her 1996 class of culinary students at Emerson High, she went on to work stints at Emeril Lagasse and Disney operated restaurants, and obtain a Culinary Institute of America associate’s degree. For nine years, she taught aspiring young culinarians as a Buffalo State College chef instructor.

“I've never done anything else, ever,” Jackson said. “I was 13 when I went to cook in high school. I mean, I just like cooking.”

At her first restaurant, Crazy Good Eatz, 2285 Main St., Jackson currently offers scratch-made soups, dazzling desserts, and weekly specials. Formerly Tony’s Ranch House, it had only been open a few weeks when a vandal smashed windows at the restaurant Saturday.

With the support of friends and community members, while repairs are scheduled and temporary plywood is up, Jackson is back to work. She didn’t want to start another soul food restaurant in Buffalo, she said, instead focusing on better-than-usual soup, and weekly specials like a set of seafood dishes: shrimp and grits, jambalaya, and crab cakes.

Desserts come from Cake Crazy Bakery, Jackson’s first business, which has been selling sweets for eight years at 2525 William St., Cheektowaga.

Check out the menu at crazygoodeatz.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday. Phone: 716-248-2990.

DINING REVIEWS

Savor: At the restaurant in the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, students get to practice their craft on paying customers. That gave me pause, but on the night I visited Savor, the service and cooking that my table enjoyed was better than several recent "fine dining" experiences at twice the price. Plus, it's relentlessly inclusive, with legitimate gluten-free and vegan offerings with each course. Read more

Next week: Billy Club: After a youth spent in the sticky-floored beer dens of Allen Street, it still feels a bit weird to head there for some of the city's finest cooking. But the Billy Club has managed to maintain, and burnish, its reputation for classy food and the cocktails to back it up since opening in 2015. New chef Ian Wortham is taking Billy Club's classic lineup new places. Read 2020 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Blasdell seafood: An outpost of the regional chain Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar opened last Wednesday at 3454 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell.

To introduce itself to the market, the Cajun seafood boil specialist is offering an all-you-can eat seafood bar for the first two weeks, at $42.99 per person.

There are rules, of course, starting with a 90-minute limit per visit. All customers at the table must order the limitless option. Otherwise the restaurant offers 10% off regular a la carte menu items. See the menu at hookreel.com/location/blasdell-mckinley.

Hours: noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Phone: 716-446-4198. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Hoist one for Tim: Tim Herzog of Flying Bison Brewery, who was pushing Buffalo beer before it was cool, is winding up his career at Flying Bison with a farewell bash Saturday.

Herzog started brewing his own beer in the 1980. In a 1992 story on the rising popularity of home brewing, Janice Okun noted Herzog "holds the official title of Exalted Grand Poobah of the Sultans of Swig, a Buffalo brewing club."

When Herzog started up Flying Bison at the turn of the millennium, it was the only distributing brewer in Buffalo. All the breweries that followed had the benefit of Herzog's frontrunning work. Flying Bison's application resulted in rewritten state laws, permits and redefined zoning classifications that allowed subsequent businesses to follow the path.

In the years that followed, as breweries multiplied and the taste for craft efforts grew, Buffalo beer had Herzog as head cheerleader.

If you've ever enjoyed a Buffalo brewed craft beer, raise a pint in respect, even if you can't make it to 840 Seneca St. Read more

Adventurous eaters needed: The International Institute of Buffalo seeks members of the food-loving public to help update its Map for Adventurous Eaters.

The map lists ethnic restaurants and international food markets in the Buffalo area, and could use a refresher.

“The Buffalo region is well-known for being a great place for food and for being welcoming to immigrants and refugees,” said Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, executive director of the International Institute. “It makes sense for us to highlight the culinary diversity of the region. It’s a delicious way to learn about our newest neighbors, their countries, cultures, and foods.”

The first map, released in 2012, noted 52 restaurants and stores. A 2019 update increased that to more than 140, but that's outdated now, with the pandemic increasing the normal small business closing rate.

Here's how you can help. To suggest an addition or deletion, go to iibuff.org/FoodMap or search "Map for Adventurous Eaters Updates."

Please include business name, address, phone, and type of cuisine.

The new map should be released in early 2023. The current map is free and can still be found in the News & Events section of the Institute’s website, iibuff.org as both a PDF and online map. Read more

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.