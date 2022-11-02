[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Nov. 2, 2022: Artists, chefs pair up for Asbury Hall dinner

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Nov. 2, 2022

Merging palettes to please palates

Artists and chefs have been working together for a month to give Buffalo a unique evening of aesthetic cross-pollination next Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Asbury Hall.

Eight artists selected by Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center were teamed with eight creative local chefs to develop dishes reflecting the artist’s sensibilities through the chef’s prism, creating a shared palette aimed to provoke and please palates.

It’s called Universal Wolf, drawing on a Shakespeare deep cut: "Then everything includes itself in power, power into will, will into appetite; and appetite, a universal wolf ..."

Expect a Cindy Sherman cocktail and a confection from Western New York's only bean-to-bar chocolatier, Dark Forest Chocolate, as a greeting. Both are inspired by Sherman's Untitled (Bathing Suit), which is pictured above. The work is up for auction at Universal Wolf.

Here’s the pairings:

Artist Erin Long with Chef Ian Wortham from Billy Club.

Artist MJ Myers with Chef Michael Swain from Exquisite Catering.

Artist Joan Linder with Chef Michael Dimmer from Marble + Rye.

Artist Karle Norman with Chef Andrew Bauerschmidt from Moriarty Cafe.

Artist WC Maggio with Chef Ross Warhol from Oliver’s.

Artist Ani Hoover with Chef Jess Melisz from Flint + Remedy House.

Artist Muhammad Zaman with Chef Ryan Fernandez from Southern Junction.

Artist Markenzy Cesar with Chef Tony Martina from Colter Bay.

Hallwalls Visual Arts Curator John Massier chose the artists. Board member and Buffalo Spree Food Editor Christa Glennie chose the chefs.

Visitors to Universal Wolf will get to taste these edible artworks, but that’s just the main course. Signature cocktails by event sponsor St. George Spirits, live music, DJs and silent auction of artwork by each featured artist round out the evening.

It’s from 6 to 8:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave., and guests can drop in any time. Besides artful plates, the $85 tickets, available through hallwalls.cbo.io, include two drink tickets.

DINING REVIEWS

Home Taste: Freshly made dumpling wrappers, hand-pulled noodles, and other fresh pasta specialties are a particular strength of this humble Chinese restaurant. So are salads, actually -- another surprise. Check out the celery with tofu skin, garlicky cilantro cucumbers, and a salad made with hardboiled eggs, tofu, and cucumber. Read more

Next week: Savor: The fine dining restaurant at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute serves one of the best dining values in Western New York three days a week during the fall and spring semesters. If you can get a table before the semester ends, you will be paying $30 for three courses, with choices always including a lovely steak or chop. Read 2013 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Potters Field changes hands: After 17 years, Potters Field Restaurant & Pub, 425 Potters Road, has new owners.

Pat Reid and Michael Bean have sold their business to a group that includes Lauren Godwin; Lauren's husband, Robert; and Lauren's parents, Luann and Steve Paveljack, according to Buffalo Business First.

Reid and Bean said goodbye on Facebook. "For the last 17 years, we have had the most amazing customers -- both new and old! All of you have helped to make Potters Field what it is today," an post said. "To the employees, that have become family -- we couldn't have done any of this without you all! Your hard work and love for Potters have kept us going and contributed to all the success."

Following relicensing, the place at the edge of Cazenovia Park should reopen shortly. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Chow's chow upgrade: Chef Andrew Berger has returned to the kitchen at Misuta Chow's, the two-story cocktail bar, restaurant, and arcade at 521 Main St. with Japanese alley decor and an Instagram-famous pink staircase.

Ramen, buns, and dumplings remain on the menu, joined by a few wild cards like laksa ($23), funky coconut curry noodle soup inspired by the Malaysian original, and tteokbokki (not a typo, $12), stubby Korean rice pasta in a cheddar cheese sauce. Read more

WHAT I'VE BEEN READING

Recently I read Stanley Tucci's "Taste: My Life in Food," which celebrates cooking dishes from generations-old family recipes, which not only feed your family, but allow you to gently commune with your ancestors.

Here's the thing: If you put in the work, any one of you could write an effective chapter on your family's most cherished recipe. The one that goes back to the old country. The one that made the children of the house giddy when they realized the adults were putting in the work -- until they were pulled into the labor, too.

But how else would they be able to teach it to their children?

"I'm no writer?" Meh. Just fill in the blanks.

Get the oldest version of the recipe. Is it still made this way, or have steps been omitted in recent times? If so, why?

Where, or whom, does the recipe come from? Describe this person or place.

On what occasions was this recipe made? Describe one of those occasions, who was there, what else happened at the gathering.

Who makes it now, if anyone?

If you make it, what do you think of as you get the ingredients and mixing bowls out?

Now that you've filled that out, you're a writer. Send it to your children, family, friends, as a prayer that this cherished recipe may live on. Read more

