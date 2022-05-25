[BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 25, 2022: Al Qimma brings shawarma to Cheektowaga

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

May 25, 2022

Cheektowaga gets halal restaurant

Talk about trading up. Instead of another forlorn Subway, Cheektowaga’s eaters can opt for lamb shawarma shaved from a rotating spit, cheese-stuffed baklava, grilled beef kofta wraps alive with pickled turnips and olives, and more Middle Eastern cuisine.

Al Qimma Halal Grill & Butchery soft-opened Saturday in the Airport Plaza, 4236 Union Road, all the way at the north end, next to the highway.

Nasser “Sam” Darwish was born in Jerusalem. He came to the United States at 16 and learned halal butchery from his father. After serving customers in the Bronx and Yonkers for 40 years, Darwish came to Buffalo to join his son-in-law Hussain Alsoudi, and other family members who’ve been living in Buffalo for years.

“Customers will be able to buy freshly butchered meat to order, as well as enjoying prepared take-out meals,” Alsoudi said in a news release. The completely refurbished store also includes several tables for indoor dining.

Good news for vegans: There is plenty for meat-avoiders to eat -- the classic hummus, babaganoush, falafel, and salads, plus fava bean foul medames. But customers must pass by an extensive meat display to get to the pickup counter.

With a grand opening set for Thursday, Al Qimma is just getting started as a restaurant. This isn’t a place to go if you’re in a hurry. That said, the lamb shawarma is worth the wait.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-276-8400.

DINING REVIEWS

Chez Ami: For years since the creation of the first-floor restaurant in the Curtiss Hotel, dining experiences didn't quite live up to the snazzy standards of the boutique hotel's image. Then Bruce Wieszala, a well-traveled chef with oodles of talent, took over the kitchen. Enjoy housemade salumi, soulful fresh pastas, and more dishes that feel right for a night on the town. Read more

Next week: Soho: Fans of the restaurant Torches have been getting reacquainted with some of their old favorites at a downtown nightclub. Since J.J. Richert took over cooking in an effort to refocus Soho's draw from dance floor moves to kitchen fireworks. So far, it's working, and slicing up a Puerto Rican skirt steak for a rooftop table overlooking the corner of Chippewa and Franklin is a welcome touch of urbanity. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Mariposa's successor: Maria Posa, 94, founder of Mariposa's World Famous Submarine Sandwiches in Niagara Falls, died last year. Her granddaughters Marlena and Alyssa are carrying on the submarine sandwich tradition as MaryPosa’s, in a truck at 9161 Porter Road, across the street and down from Gui’s Lumber. The subs come in steak and cheese ($14), and steak and cheese with banana peppers ($15).

Never fortunate enough to experience the original, I can’t speak to authenticity, but if you like a steak-and-cheese juicy with chopped tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, onions, and generously applied Italian dressing, you’ll join the line.

Weekdays 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., basically, but before you drive a ways to get there, check the Facebook page. Read more

No Shuck Shack: Last summer's mobbed oyster and lobster roll spot beside the Buffalo River won't be opening, replaced by the Papi Grande's project. But Fresh Catch Poke and Gallery Lounge, 305 Franklin St., will offer oysters Wednesday through Saturday, along with other Shack menu all-stars. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Back to civvies: Mark Supples and Amy Taylor have sold House of Charm, their bar at 517 Washington St.

The deal closed Tuesday.

“Now it’s time to face back into retirement,” Supples said. He and Taylor, his wife and partner, founders of the original Pink Flamingo and operators of Mother’s for 20 years, opened House of Charm in 2021 with the stated intention of financially supporting their child’s college education.

New owners include Samuel Marabella, whose musical resume includes Sweatin’ Like Nixon and the Sam Marabella Band, and restauranteur resume includes Broadway Joe’s, and Yoshi in East Aurora.

Marabella said there aren’t big changes coming, because he likes the place the way it is. Music, specifically a piano, may be in the offing, though. The plan, he said, is to be open late seven days a week. Read more

WHAT I'VE BEEN WATCHING

If the lead to this column seems like a cheap shot at Subway, consider this report on Subway’s franchising practices, from investigative comedian John Oliver, about ways Subway has curdled the dreams of would-be business owners.

The chain’s low cost of entry has helped it become one of the largest restaurant brands in the world. But its willingness to sell new Subway franchises near existing stores, and other practices, has left many owners starving for business. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” dishes up relevant history leavened with a dash of humor in a 25-minute segment.

You can watch it here.

