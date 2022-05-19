[BN] Food & Drink newsletter May 19, 2022: Mint Mojito Bar joins Niagara Street lineup

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

May 19, 2022

Mint Mojito Bar drawn to redone Niagara Street

As is so often the case, Mint Mojito Bar, opening on Niagara Street this summer, sprouted from seeds sown at another establishment.

Proprietors Alison Clancy and Chris Mendez met as bartenders at Blue Monk, the influential craft beer bar on Elmwood Avenue that closed in 2016.

In a few weeks, they’re launching their first place together, at 1225 Niagara St.

“We were looking downtown, Ohio Street, Chandler Street, but when this spot on Niagara came up, we just loved it, that block of Niagara. We love everything they’re doing down there, the street has been redone, and there’s a bike lane,” Clancy said. “The building itself is just beautiful, renovated brick with lots of character, and good light.”

There will be room for 40 inside, including the bar. Currently under construction: a patio in the adjacent lot, which will accommodate another 60.

Besides beer, there’s a full bar. You can probably guess its cocktail specialty: mojitos, classically white rum with lime, soda water, sugar, and mint. There’ll be four or five versions, Clancy said, a wine list leaning to Spanish and South American vintages.

They’ll keep the food menu simple, with empanadas, filled turnovers, in five or six flavors, including adventurous options like coconut curry shrimp, Hawaiian chicken, plus four or five side dishes, Clancy said. Nate Root from Left Coast Taco has been helping develop their recipes.

They’re looking to open the first half of June. Noon to midnight six days a week, to start, “until we see how things go.”

DINING REVIEWS

Dapper Goose: Olean native Keith Raimondi returned from Philadelphia to open the Dapper Goose on Amherst Street in 2016. Three of the folks who came with him are still there, maintaining the standards of excellent cocktails, cuisine, and service that has endeared the little place to a gaggle of regulars. The olive oil poundcake with lemon curd and whipped cream is still a fitting end to a special night. Read more

Next week, Chez Ami: Bruce Wieszala, a chef who's earned critical praise and a fan club for his cooking at Tabree, Bourbon & Butter, and his adeptness at charcuterie, has taken over the menu at Chez Ami, the restaurant on the first floor of the Curtiss Hotel. From housemade pasta to compelling housemade salumi, and a kicky spin on Korean fried chicken, the Chez Ami menu is turning heads. Read 2015 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

North Tonawanda Korean: Spring Asian Cuisine, 92 Webster St., opened last month, offering a huge menu of Korean stews, barbecue, and more. A full-spectrum Thai menu is augmented with Japanese choices like sushi and teriyaki. The restaurant was formerly Yummy Thai. Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, closed Monday. Phone: 716-525-1876. Read more

Exeunt Healthy Scratch: The last two sites of Healthy Scratch, the healthy lifestyle cafe from Jessie and Kelly Pegula, daughters of Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Pegula. According to Buffalo Business First, May 27 will be the end of operations inside Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Buffalo General Medical Center. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Tres Andeles: The Mexican restaurant is opening its third location - its largest yet - at 6850 Main St., the northwestern corner of Main Street and Transit Road, formerly My Dad's.

Starting with Andale Cantina north of Casey Road, at 9416 Transit Road, owners added a second location in Depew, 1402 French Road.

Dave Hyou, co-owner, said he’d like the restaurant to bring a downtown feel to the area. He hopes to open in June.

The restaurant will feature menu items made to order and cocktails freshened by herbs, infusions and homemade syrups. There will also be a focus on entertainment with live music and a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as bright neon and art representing Mexican culture inside. There will be seating for 200, including outside under a covered patio on two sides of the restaurant. - Michael Petro Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Is there a tried & true business model for successful restaurants in the area? I love to try new restaurants, but feel remorse for those that can't seem to "make it work." I understand the financial burden, but don't understand why some thrive while others fail.

Does Buffalo not have the educated palate, money to appreciate, or can't move past pizza & wings?

- Mike, West Seneca

A: Sure, there’s a formula for success. Find a place where you can turn over Restaurant Depot ingredients for a steady profit.

Food everybody knows sells best, so every unusual dish is a risk.

A menu, like a stock portfolio, is a collection of investments of varying costs, chosen with the hope of dividends.

If a few stocks take off, they can make enough to carry a bunch of iffy performers. If you choose too many duds, you’ll lose your hat.

This is why most career restaurateurs are risk averse. Some so much that they consider attempts at innovation bad business.

They may be right. New places do go under at a staggering rate, sometimes taking an entire family's capital with it, like a fire with red ink instead of flames.

So much so that launching a new concept in Buffalo is an act of bravery, in my eyes. To paraphrase the Australian philosopher Angus Young: For those about to launch, we salute you.

