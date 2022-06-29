[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 29, 2022: Kenmore pizzeria gets U.S., worldwide honors

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

June 29, 2022

Jay's Artisan Pizzeria's profile is rising

Three years ago, Joe Powers took a plane to Naples, Italy, to enroll in a pizzialo academy and learn the fine points of Neapolitan-style pizza. This year, he’s flying back to Naples after placing 13th among Neapolitan-style pizzerias in the United States, invited for the unveiling of the world’s Top 100.

Powers’ invitation to the September event means his place will be on that Top 100 list, somewhere. So it’s fair to say Kenmore offers world-class pizza, five days a week, at Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, 2872 Delaware Ave.

Last year Powers was honored for his team’s work, named 28th best Neapolitan-style pizza in the United States by Italian website 50TopPizza.it, which offers wood-fired pizza fans its picks for the best in several countries. It's not Michelin Guide level recognition, but it's a serious laurel from people who are serious about Neapolitan-style pizza. This year they climbed 15 places.

“I’m lucky that I’ve been taught by great people, and continue to work with the best people,” said Powers. “To be placed in front of people like Nancy Silverton, Thomas McNaughton, and one place behind Chris Bianco is crazy to me.”

Silverton stars in a Chef’s Table episode on Netflix. McNaughton is a star San Francisco chef. Bianco sparked the Neapolitan-style wave in the United States with Pizza Bianco in Phoenix.

Joe Powers is 24 years old.

Powers’ first Naples trip was taken at the suggestion of Jay Langfelder, who got Powers, a 2016 Lancaster High School grad, interested in the finer points of Neapolitan-style pies, known for their hand-stretched doughs baked at high temperatures, producing characteristic leopard-spotted corniciones. After returning from Italy, Powers continued working at Jay’s, buying the business in 2020.

Seasonal pies are coming, but for now the newest offering at Jay’s ice housemade ice cream, exploiting ingredients like local strawberries, until it runs out. But chances are there’ll be something just as good waiting.

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor.

DINING REVIEWS

McCarthy's Old First Ward Brewing Co.: If you've been hankering after an old-school Buffalo tavern experience with a kitchen that knows the classics by heart, take a detour to the Old First Ward for Gene McCarthy's. Its excellence goes beyond a formidable fish fry to portobello fingers, fried cheese curds, and a worthwhile herby twist on chicken wings. Read more

Next week: Ripa's: Readers brought me to Ripa's, a time capsule in Lancaster that serves a dilly of an eggplant parmesan, onion rings by the loaf, a remarkable salamander-toasted crumbed fish, and pasta that's all housemade except for the gluten-free spaghetti. My shame at missing out on this 50-year veteran all this time is only eased by the fact that my readers helped me redress this injustice. Read 1991 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Daily Planet dark: An eviction notice dated June 7 was posted on the shuttered Daily Planet Coffee Co. coffeeshop at 1862 Hertel Ave. It opened in 2014. Read more

Great Wall falls: Veteran Chinese takeout spot Great Wall, 914 Elmwood Ave., is becoming a Hawaiian-themed restaurant called Waikiki Poke & Grill. Its menu goes beyond now-common poke bowls to include Hawaiian plate lunch classics centered around protein choices like Spam and eggs, chicken katsu, and teriyaki grilled beef. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Adam Blake: The longtime manager of Elmo's Bar, "face of Elmo's" and friend to regulars and strangers alike, died June 20.

In 35 years of serving, Blake got to see some of his undergraduate customers return to eat at Elmo's with their children. He also mixed easily with Bills and Sabres who flocked to the Millersport Highway jersey-lined bunker for double-dipped Cajun wings and their cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Traci, and two children, Mackenzie and Mason. Donations in his memory are being made to connectlife.org, which supports organ donation.

Farm dinner series rehomed: The popular Crown Hill Farm dinner series, which sold out last year, is going on the road this summer.

Spencer Bressette (Fire on the Mountain Catering, July 10) and Skylar Pratt (Community Beer Works, July 17) will offer dinners in the EM Statler Dining Room at ECC Downtown. Private chef Eury Santana will be at Alchemy Wine & Beer on July 24, and Colmbian Chef Diego Castillo of Breva Kitchen at Massachusetts Avenue Project on Aug. 7.

Sign up for dinners or get more information at crownhillfarm.com.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: I have friends from Vietnam coming to town, and I want to take them to the best pho. Suggestions?

- Johnny P., Williamsville

A: I'm not sure that's the tack I'd take, since Buffalo doesn't have the sort of broader-menued Vietnamese restaurants I've enjoyed in Manhattan and Los Angeles.

But if you insist: When it comes to the long-simmered aromatic beef broth with rice noodles and herbal accompaniment called pho, 99 Fast Food, 9938 Bailey Ave., has won my heart with decades of consistency.

There’s a lot of packet “pho” going around. The bottom dollar operators don’t want to put in the work of babysitting that vat for 18 hours.

After 99, I’d check Pho Dollar, 322 W. Ferry St., or Pho Kim Chi in Lackawanna. Despite the Koreanish name, it was opened by the same Vietnamese operator, William Mai, who originally opened Pho Dollar.

