[BN] Food & Drink newsletter June 1, 2022: The Steer charges back in University Heights

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

June 1, 2022

Argentine wood-fired grill among Steer updates

After a 10-month closure, University Heights fixture The Steer is set to reopen its doors sporting a fire-breathing grill and new dishes on the vegan side of the menu.

The longtime student haunt and neighborhood fixture will reopen June 21, said owner Tucker Curtin.

“We're going back to seven days a week,” Curtin said. “Doing things a little bit different on the menu, some old, some new.”

The pizza oven is gone. In its place will be a wood-burning Argentinian style grill, with a series of grates that can be extensively adjusted to take advantage of the fire’s particular conditions. “We can adjust what we have like an erector set,” Curtin said. “So we'll have little stub-outs for different pieces of metal gear that would be able to rig up and support the cooking system within a 6-foot wide arc.”

Despite adding the elaborate barbecue setup, Curtin said he is not abandoning The Steer’s commitment to its lineup of animal-free dishes, with tofu lasagna and more on offer.

The two-story restaurant at 3151 Main St. has been serving University at Buffalo students and others since 1969. Curtin, who bought out a partner to take charge in 1997, had a diner transplanted next door in 2001. The Lake Effect Diner will remain closed for now, Curtin said.

First, “we're going to get our arms around what's going on here,” at The Steer, Curtin said.

Chef Ross Warhol’s fried chicken sandwich is brined and double battered before hitting the fryer. Served on a freshly-toasted bun with a slathering of deviled egg spread and a bright tomato gastrique. Want to find out more about this mouthwatering recipe? Check out the latest episode of Dig In, Buffalo >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

DINING REVIEWS

Soho: For most of its years on the Chippewa Strip, Soho's draw was more its dance floors and bars than dining rooms. In January, Chef J.J. Richert took on the challenge of getting customers to spend money on food instead of saving it for bottle service. With pork belly tacos, Puerto Rican skirt steak with chimichurri, grapefruit gnocchi at brunch, Richert is making his case. Read more

Next week: Casa Azul: Originally opened in 2016 on Genesee Street, Zina Lapi's Mexican-inspired restaurant has blossomed at its new location at Allen and Elmwood, in the heart of Allentown. Not just tacos, but deeper dishes like mole verde enchiladas and cod poached in poblano broth are as much reason to attend as the pineapple negronis. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Empanadas al fresco: Addressing a dire regional empanada shortage, The Whole Empanada has started appearing at farmers’ markets to sell baked handheld pies in a variety of flavors.

As in, strawberry rhubarb, Cuban (mojo pork shoulder, ham, kosher dill pickle, Swiss cheese, mustard), beef picadillo, chicken tinga (chipotle tomato), and so on. They’re $5 to $7, and usually made with lard and butter in the dough, although vegetarian specials will get vegetable shortening, said David Brown. He runs the show with Otto Garcia, who’s been using his grandmother’s recipes for empanadas and tamales.

Operating out of the kitchen-for-hire at the Western New York Food Incubator at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Lockport, they’ve been serving Niagara County since last year.

Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at North Tonawanda City Market, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Lockport Community Farmers Market. Read more

Sato Brewpub dry: Sato Brewpub, the restaurant in the basement of downtown architectural landmark the Dun Building, closed last month.

It opened in 2017, in the former Soundlab space at 110 Pearl St.

Sato, the full-service Japanese restaurant at 739 Elmwood Ave., and Sato Ramen, the University Heights noodle soup specialist at 3268 Main St., will remain open.

“Being a small family owned business in these current conditions, we believe this is the move we need to make in order to continue to be able to bring our Japanese food and drinks to Buffalo,” owners Josh and Satomi Smith posted. “We truly appreciate all of the staff who have helped us over the years.” Read 2018 review

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

History on Tap: On Friday, the Genesee Country Village and Museum hosts a celebration of brewing history crossed with happy hour. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., attendees can sample craft brews, including local favorites and some made at the museum.

Live music, tours of a 19th-century-style brewery, and lawn games will be among the diversions at the museum, at 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford.

Tickets for the 21-and-over event are $30 for general admission, $10 for designated drivers, and $27 for members. Get tickets here

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Do you know of any African restaurants in the area?

-Michelle, via email

A: Yes, two.

Nile River, South Sudanese-based dishes at West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant St. My favorite foul (vegan fava bean stew with garlic, tomato) in the area, plus terrific dill-laced beef kabobs.

Yalley’s African Restaurant, a Ghananian place, 290 Kenmore Ave. Don’t miss the chicken peanut soup, and fufu.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink Get what you need to know about Western New York's dining and bar scene, including restaurant openings and closings, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.