[BN] Food & Drink newsletter July 27, 2022: Macy's Place Pizzeria opening second spot

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

July 27, 2022

Macy's Place coming to Delaware Dining District

Macy’s Place Pizzeria, one of the busiest and buzziest pizzerias in Western New York, is opening a second location in Kenmore.

Known for Instagram-friendly pies like the chicken finger burrata and Maui Wowee (hot honey mustard chicken tenders, waffle-cut fries, kosher dill pickle slices, honey mustard drizzle), and an appearance on the Today show for its Thanksgiving pie, the little shop at 3348 Genesee St. has seen its business grow dramatically in recent years.

To the point where some customers have taken to paraphrasing Yogi Berra on social media: No one orders from Macy’s Place any more – it’s too busy.

Owner Nick Argy said increasing capacity and reducing pressure on the Cheektowaga location was a main reason for taking over the former Jacobi and Sons at 3100 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Hopefully it’ll open in September.

Look for Macy’s best hits, not the entire mad-pizza-scientist lineup coming out of the Cheektowaga store. “That’s been my chaotic laboratory over the past number of years,” said Argy, who runs the business with his father John.

“We're going to kind of break it down into what we're best at,” said Argy. “Moving forward, if I want to continue to open up more amazing pizzerias in the region, things are going to have to be a little bit more under control and refined.”

Macy’s Place arrival seems likely to deepen the jealousy of adventurous eaters who are not fortunate enough to have homes within walking distance of these 10 blocks of Delaware Avenue.

Northern Chinese standout Home Taste is in the same building. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria, one of the world’s best Neapolitan-style pizza shops, is down the street. Along with taco spot La Divina, Pakistani curries at Clay Handi, Greek at The Plaka, and King Condrell’s ice cream glories.

Here comes the Delaware Dining District. Bon appetit. READ MORE

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

DINING REVIEWS

Almaza Grill: Almaza Grill: When Moussa Khalil told me there was no chicken for me – only the ones reserved for regulars – I was happy as a clam. I’ve housed the star Peruvian-marinated rotisserie chicken so often I know it by heart, and this way I could focus better on the other satisfactions at this Transit Road Lebanese mainstay. Read more

Next week: Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse: For the last few months I’ve been wondering if the era of battalion service in glitzy surroundings was going the way of the buggy whip. Watching the crack team at this Williamsville hotspot perform their ballet des tables smoothly while delivering plates of well-crafted cuisine convinced me that I feared too soon. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Eckl's at Larkin lights up: The roomy steakhouse in the Larkin Center of Commerce building next to Larkin Square, 703 Seneca St., is once again welcoming guests.

Expect a trimmed-down menu and bar seating in the plush wood-lined expanses of the luxury restaurant.

Hours: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Phone: 716-331-3242.

Hardware for sale: After a 32-year run in the restaurant business that started with Calumet Arts Cafe on Chippewa in 1990, through Black Rock Kitchen, and the Allen Street Hardware Cafe, Mark Goldman and his son and partner Charlie are putting their Allen Street properties up for sale.

"I'm about to have a kid. I have other things I'd like to explore, and other paths I'd like to take, maybe doing a little traveling with my family," Charlie Goldman, 49, told Jonathan Epstein. "I'm an old man, having a young baby. I'd like a lifestyle change."

Asking price for Hardware and two other buildings: $1.3 million. Read more

Thai House returning: Closed by fire in 2019, the little Burmese and Thai restaurant across the street from Depew High School is planning to reopen, with the same owner and management. Debut date unclear for now. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Bazaar Bash: The West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant St., hosts a family-friendly party from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. July 30. Food from Market vendors, live music, games for children, and talk about how the new Niagara Street building is shaping up will be on the menu. Read more

Vegan grocery opening: Plantae, a vegan grocery store run by Donisha Gant 212 Grant St., will have its grand opening at 11 a.m. July 30, complete with vegan snacks. Read more

Keralan BBQ fest: On Aug. 7, at Community Beer Works, 520 7th St., Southern Junction barbecue whiz Ryan Fernandez will offer a one-of-a-kind menu inspired by the traditional harvest banquets of Kerala, India. Oak-fired rabbit in tamarind-coconut paste, cherry-smoked chicken with spiced coconut oil and caramelized onion dip, and mesquite roasted lamb Rogan Josh style are just some of the courses, all paired with Community Beer Works draughts. This particular $99 ticket is a profound bargain. Read more

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.