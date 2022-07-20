[BN] Food & Drink newsletter July 20, 2022: Historic Schwabl's gets a $40k infusion

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

July 20, 2022

Grant beefs up Schwabl's building

A two-ton SUV impacting its frail historic structure at 61 mph could not end Schwabl’s Restaurant.

Nor a pandemic that choked off business and forced staffers to seek other work.

Not even owner Cheryl Staychock fracturing her arm in a March dining room fall.

“You know our road’s been bumpy,” Staychock said. And ain’t that the truth.

But the 185-year-old restaurant caught a bit of luck recently when Schwabl’s, 789 W. Center Road, West Seneca, was one of 25 small historic restaurants benefiting from American Express’ $1 million Backing Historic Small Restaurants program this year. The National Trust for Historic Preservation helped decide which places would get help after a pandemic decimated their businesses.

Schwabl’s is known for its hand-carved roast beef, on kummelweck or plate combinations, or the roast beef poutine. The restaurant also serves rare German dishes like liver dumpling soup on Wednesdays.

Schwabl’s entered the contest with help from Assemblyman Pat Burke’s office, whose assistant Alyssa was instrumental in overcoming technological challenges, said Staychock, who runs the restaurant with husband, Gene.

The $40,000 will help extend the life of Schwabl’s with essential improvements, Staychock said. That includes a new vestibule with a heated concrete ramp, gutters, and landscaping.

Hours: noon to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Phone: 716-675-2333.

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor.

DINING REVIEWS

Compass Run: At Toutant, their popular Ellicott Street restaurant, James and Connie Roberts offer a broadly Southern menu. At their newly rebadged Compass Run, 500 Seneca St., the dishes focus more closely on the Louisiana cooking the chef grew up on. Impeccable fried and fresh Gulf seafood, barbecue features and addictively spicy mushrooms are just the beginning. Read more

Next week: Almaza Grill: Amid the hubbub of Transit Road, Almaza Grill has become a quiet sanctuary for fans of Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken served up with seductive sauces, plus Lebanese classics done right. That means vegans, vegetarians, and ravenous carnivores can all happily dine together in relative peace. Read 2020 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Rachel's Tonawanda: The locally based quick-serve Mediterranean chain opened its 15th location earlier this month, at 3611 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, just north of Sheridan Drive.

Joseph and Jahad Khoury have built Rachel's Mediterranean Grill, founded 16 years ago at the original location, across Main Street from Williamsville High School, into a business with locations across Western New York, and Ft. Worth, Texas. Read more

Bidwell closed: Citing problems with its liquor license, Bidwell, 242 Allen St., has closed. The Allentown tasting restaurant, which focused on serving 12 diners a set nine-course menu nightly, quickly became the toughest table to get after opening earlier this year.

“An unforeseen problem has proven to be insurmountable, blocking our liquor license approval and seriously impacting our day-to-day operations,” Matthew and Courtney Gunther wrote. “In light of this, we’ve sadly decided that it’s not in the best interest of our business or our customers for us to continue operating, since we’re not able to provide the dining experience we aspire to.” Read more

Casa Di Francesca's shuttered: Casa Di Francesca’s, whose makeover was featured on an episode of “Restaurant: Impossible” on Food Network last year, was ordered closed after authorities alleged it was the site of shooting and stabbing incidents, allowing minors to bartend, and running an after-hours nightclub.

Allegations leveled against the 2022 Seneca St. establishment from 10 incidents detailed by the New York State Liquor Authority included customers being beaten and tasered, and numerous allegations of gunfire related to the premises, including shots allegedly fired from the patio of the restaurant.

Citing those alleged license violations, officials suspended Casa Di Francesca's liquor license July 1.

In an interview, owner Steven Marchione said none of the liquor authority's information is correct and his restaurant is wrongly being labeled as negligent. - Thad Green Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: When I was in Italy, we tried a dish of thin sliced meat in a creamy tuna sauce that I'd like to try again. Is there any place I can find it in Buffalo?

- Katie G., Tonawanda

A: You might be in luck, but you'll have to move fast. Veal tonnato, poached veal sliced paper-thin and dressed with tuna sauce, has been on the menu at DiTondo, the lunch-only Italian gem at 370 Seneca St. It was a special, so it might be gone by the time you see this. But it'll be back, and it was marvelous.

If it's the sauce you're after more than the veal, The Little Club has a breathtakingly fresh salad of pristine Plato Dale Farm red lettuce, fava beans, and tarragon plated over tonnato sauce that I could not recommend more highly.

WHAT I'VE BEEN COOKING

Replace the meat in eggs Benedict with a perfect slice of backyard tomato sprinkled with a few grains of salt and wisps of fresh dill and basil. If you have an immersion blender, J. Kenji Lopez-Alt’s foolproof two-minute Hollandaise on SeriousEats.com will get you to Benedictland in record time.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.