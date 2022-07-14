[BN] Food & Drink newsletter July 14, 2022: Wingnutz sold, headed for Niagara Falls Boulevard

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

July 14, 2022

Wingnutz headed to Amherst

Ed and Alicia Wrazen built a better chicken wing, and the world came and found them.

Their 2018 launch of Wingnutz, featuring a characteristic crunchy coating on carefully cooked jumbo chicken digits, was followed by social media rave reviews. Last year, the hosts of “Pardon My Take,” a sports-centric podcast that usually draws more than 750,000 listeners per episode, tried the Wrazens’ work and declared: “We Found The Best Wings In The World.”

Which is how one of Buffalo’s most talked-about wing destinations turned out to be a Knights of Columbus hall – not even the bar, but a side room with no alcohol service.

When AJ Giordano found out the Wrazens were considering selling the business, he bought in. Now Ed and Alicia will be working their wing skills at 2675 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, the building that was Claudette’s Catering. As of July 13, Wingnutz is an Amherst destination.

It's takeout only, and there’s still no alcohol, but at least fans can say hello to Ed and Alicia. They’ll be working there, making people happy one plate at a time, said Giordano, veteran cook and chef-owner of Munch, at Froth Brewery.

“They are very much the face of the franchise,” he said.

There’s more fryer capacity at the new location, capable of about 600 wings an hour, Giordano estimated.

For now, hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Order through munchbuffalo.com (select Boulevard location) or toasttab.com/wingnutz for pickup.

Once there’s a new hood installed in the kitchen at Froth Brewery, 700 Military Road, Wingnutz will be there too, Giordano said.

DINING REVIEWS

Next week: Compass Run: The owners of Toutant, the generally Southern-inclined restaurant on Ellicott Street, have dialed in a sharper focus on New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou at Compass Run, 500 Seneca St. Replacing Dobutsu, it now sports an interior patio and spacious parking. Specialties include "barbecued" shrimp in the style of Pascal's Manale, pristine raw, poached and fried seafood, and chicken fried steak that crackles with each cut. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Farewell Kobans: After 42 years of service, Kobans Restaurant, 3045 Niagara St., Niagara Falls, rang up its last pierogi plate on July 9.

"42 years ago, high school graduate Marsha Frost asked her father Ronald Koban for a restaurant," owners posted to Facebook. "The former social studies teacher for the Niagara Falls City School District agreed that if she went to culinary school he would buy her a restaurant with the support of his wife Dorothy. A small request and a big dream came true!" Read more

Holland Hotel on the block: The historic tavern and inn at 61 N. Main St., Holland, goes up for auction online on Aug. 8. The building was built in the 1920s.

"Large paved parking lot provides ample parking for hotel guests and patrons, and also offers a bandstand for year-round live music," the listing said. "Property features close proximity to Holland International Speedway, a NASCAR-sanctioned track home to numerous sporting events." Read more

Marinaro's Larkin Tavern, too: "Marinaro's Tavern is being listed for sale through Hunt Commercial Realty, any questions should be directed towards them," owners of the restaurant at 131 Van Rensselaer St. posted on Facebook.

"We will be closed through August. If not sold we will be making a determination on best steps forward, and could possibly be open in the fall. I'm not saying my goodbyes and thank yous yet, because I'm not sure what will happen. I am very appreciative for the years of support from way too many to mention now. If we are sold we will be having a closing party and notifications will be made."

WHAT I'VE BEEN COOKING

Dolmades: If you have access to grapevines that haven’t been sprayed with poison, you should know it’s dolmades season.

Boil the heck out of those leaves for 10 minutes in salted water. Then use them to roll finger-sized parcels of rice, herbs and ground beef or lamb. (Vegans can substitute sautéed mushrooms or diced squash.) Oven-braise until tender, then top with avgolemono cream, or vegan tahini sauce.

Peter Minaki’s recipe at kalofagas.ca was my template, along with the author’s suggested update of using cornstarch to thicken the lemon-egg sauce, making it suitable for gluten avoiders.

These aren’t the mushy canned grape leaves you might have recoiled from at an earlier encounter. They freeze and reheat like a dream. Two hundred leaves in, I’m hooked, root and stem. Read more

WHAT I'VE BEEN WATCHING

An eight-episode show called “The Bear,” set in an Italian beef joint in Chicago, has stirred the souls of restaurant workers past and present like nothing else on the streaming services.

The show opens with Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto coming back to the Beef from a Michelin-starred kitchen after his brother Michael’s death. The people and situations it portrays are so compelling that some former line cooks have reported the return of their old familiar nightmares. To get a flavor for it, read Alicia Kennedy’s essay in Harper’s Bazaar, among the best writing on the show.

If you’ve never worked in a restaurant kitchen, and would like to know what it’s really like, perhaps it’s time to encounter "The Bear."

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.