[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Jan. 18, 2023: Farm-to-table standout Craving is back

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Jan. 18, 2022

Craving opens, and other vacation postcards

Como estas?

Er, how are you? Perdon. The first time you come back from Puerto Rico, the transition can be rough, even if your jetliner made a smooth landing. They’re not kidding about that “Island of Enchantment” business.

Please forgive the choppiness, but I’m paying the gasolinas’ toll, and there’s miles to cover. So here’s a few postcards spotlighting notable happenings in the Buffalo eating world since my last newsletter. Lots more on tap for next week.

OPENINGS

Craving returns: The farm-to-table standout at 1472 Hertel Ave., returned to service in early December, after an extensive interior makeover lightened up the bar and dining rooms.

Patrick Chmura, longtime second-in-command in the kitchen, has taken the reins. He hasn’t changed course, just added diversity with curry and Thai chicken wings. Craving’s menu still has its taproot in the farmlands of Western New York, as Chmura draws on relationships with local farmers cultivated over the last decade by founding owner-chef Adam Goetz.

Which is how Buffalonians and visitors alike might enjoy the $28 chicken entrée that is uniquely Western New York, right on Hertel Avenue. That’s an Erba Verde chicken thigh and leg confited to velvety richness, alongside roasted Oles Farm cauliflower and cabbage with housemade guanciale, Groundworks Gardens’ turnips and oyster mushrooms.

Chicken wings ($15) sourced locally from Erba Verde Farms are fried and bedecked with a kicky Thai costume of sweet fish sauce, garlic, and ginger, and served with sticky rice. Curry beef is sliced cow simmered in coconut cream and Thai spices.

Check out the menu at cravingbuffalo.com.

Lunch starts Thursday. Then it’ll be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dinner hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday. Phone: 716-883-1675.

D.A. Taste on Abbott: Instagram-famous taco slinger D.A. Taste rehomed its creative taco lineup to 368 Abbott Road, serving over-the-top numbers like pork belly and brisket with queso, and steak-and-lobster to its adoring fanbase.

Hours: 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday, Thursday. Phone: 716-348-8867.

DINING REVIEWS

Coming soon -- Cozy Thai: Tony An and his family took the pandemic as a chance to hit pause and reimagine the look and feel of their little Thai restaurant at 39 Evans St., Hamburg. Now the customers who hung in with them can enjoy their work, along with Thai cuisine enthusiasts across Western New York and the Southern Tier. Read 2015 review

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Alibaba Kebab's second location: Alibaba Kebab’s big bet on kebabs, rice boxes and made-to-order naan bread for the Kenmore and North Buffalo masses opened Dec. 12.

Since 2017, Indian food fans have been flocking to Alibaba’s original East Side location. Now owner Anand Kattu has invested in Kenmore, buying its spacious new location at 827 Military Road.

Check out the menu at alibaba-kebab.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday. Phone: 716-919-1111.

All-you-can-eat on Transit: Wind Japanese & Thai, an all-you-can-eat restaurant chain, is coming to 7566 Transit Road, Amherst, across from the Eastern Hills Mall, Buffalo Business First reported. Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill and Frog Hair Grille previously served customers there.

Places for sale: Frank’s Sunny Italy, the longtime neighborhood Italian-American restaurant that’s been dark for more than a year, is for sale at 2491 Delaware Ave.

La Kueva, the Puerto Rican restaurant at 1260 Hertel Ave., was offered for sale by its owner Jan. 9, its Facebook page says.

Two epic redwoods in the beer-soaked shadows of Allen Street, Mulligan’s Brick Bar and Nietzsche’s, are both for sale.

Globe closes: The Globe, East Aurora, closed after service Dec. 31. “A huge thank you to those who supported us over the last four years,” its Facebook page said.

REMEMBRANCE

Al Rohloff, who married into a legendary Buffalo tavern family and became the face of the franchise alongside his wife, Rose Mary, died Dec. 25.

When you ducked into the shadowy cool of DiTondo’s Tavern, 370 Seneca St., you never knew who from the Who’s Who of Buffalo you’d spot huddled in the back room over spaghetti parm and stuffed peppers.

But Al was always there to greet newcomers and steer traffic when needed. If you didn’t know the drill and got in the way of servers bearing Olympic-sized helpings of pasta and various saucy whatnots, he’d let you know kindly, once.

For a spaghetti tavern, DiTondo’s had a remarkable burger. Its Royal sub was a value for the ages. Some people preferred his mozzarella-blanketed butter-and-tomato-sauced broiled-to-a-golden-brown spaghetti more than a better-known place down the street. (He asked me to not mention that again, and I agreed. I submit it now to underscore his lowkey humility.)

He accepted praise for the work he and his crew did at DiTondo’s, but never asked for attention. His consummate skill as a tavernkeeper spoke for itself. The restaurant he and Rose Mary ran will always be set in amber on my shelf of memories. (Read Dale Anderson's complete obituary here.)

More next week, and as ever, thanks for reading.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com.