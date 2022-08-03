 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Aug. 3, 2022: WNY Vegfest grows to meet plant-based demand

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 3, 2022

Strong Hearts vegan wings at WNY Vegfest

Buffalo Chicken Wings with a side of veggies and vegan house bleu cheese dip at Strong Hearts.

WNY Vegfest takes place Sunday

When the WNY Vegfest was first held at the Marcy Casino in 2014, plant-based living was still considered something of an edge case in the Buffalo restaurant world. Eight years later, the growth in customer hunger for food choices that don’t depend on animals has made vegan center-of-the-plate options a part of almost every restaurateur’s growth plans.

At this year’s Vegfest, organizers needed the biggest venue in Buffalo to hold all the vendors, classes, and activities, with last year’s draw estimated at 8,000. It’s noon-6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson St., and admission is free.

Sweets, snack foods, deep-fried temptations, and plant-based meat replacements have come a long way since the Boca Burger. Buffalo’s own Sunshine Vegan Eats, which is working on a second location in the former Gigi’s, will be there with its Impossible Niyah Cheesesteak.

People are also reading…

How far has the plant-based food movement come? See for yourself at the Grass Fed Rochester booth. They’re offering plant-based proteins, mimicking not just burgers but chopped liver, bacon, ham, beef, and bologna deli slices, and Portuguese linguica sausage. There are gluten-free options, and products are prepared under kosher supervision.

Buffalo Plant Burger will offer its version of a “seefood” boil, soul plate with barbecue, mac and cheese, and collard greens, and not-crab cakes. Sweets aplenty, from places including Foibles Pie and Eat Your Feelings, with vegan Pop-Tart-like pastries, are in the offing as well.

Bring your shopping bag to browse the extensive lineup of vegan grocers in attendance, with lots of hard-to-find ingredients you might otherwise have to order online. See the entire list of vendors, speakers, classes, and events at wnyvegfest.comREAD MORE

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

DINING REVIEWS

Pasta pride at Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

Chef Nicholas Cee shows off the variety of pasta made in-house at Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse.

Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse: Owners and chefs get most of the credit for great restaurants, but it takes a dedicated team to make a place succeed. I was reminded of that while marveling at the combination of cuisine and service that I found at Giancarlo's. Housemade pastas, including gluten-free versions, were the first of many delights - plus a patio to relish till snow flies. Read more

Freddy J's BBQ is a one-man show

One man show Fred Daniels prepares a dish of fish and grits at Freddy J's BBQ.

Next week: Freddy J's BBQ: I've been eating Fred Daniels' cooking since before I wrote about food for a living. The Liberian restaurateur, one of the most defiantly cheerful people I've been blessed to know, runs a one-man soul-food-centered restaurant on Grant Street. It should be approached and appreciated with one rule in mind: Fred is cooking as fast as he can, and your meal will be ready when it's ready. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Attica Mexican: Chiloso's Mexican restaurant had its grand opening Aug. 1, at 243 Main St., Attica. Haven't made it there myself, but initial word-of-mouth is glowingly positive. Phone: 585-708-4346. 

Griddle & Greens closed: The sandwich and salad specialist at 125 Elmwood Ave. closed after service July 31. It opened in 2019 downtown in the Ellicott Square Building. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Free Jet's pizza: The Detroit-style pie chain Jet’s Pizza opened July 27 in Williamsville Place, the plaza at 5401 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, that includes Black & Blue Steak and Crab. On Saturday, Aug. 13, you can get a free one topping Four Corner Pizza to celebrate its grand opening. The promotion doesn’t require customers to download the Jet’s app – you can order by phone or website, using the code NEWNY4. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Stopped by Lin Restaurant, taking friends from out of town, and found my favorite Burmese place in Buffalo closed. Do you know when they will reopen?

- Eric C., via email

A: Khin Maung Soe and his wife Thain Hla still operate Lin Asian Market, at 929 Tonawanda St., but the restaurant is closed for now. In its place I recommend Family Thai, a few blocks south at 863 Tonawanda St., for egg curry, tea leaf salad, and Burmese noodle salad, or Rakhapura, downtown at 302 Main St., for its green papaya salad and Shan noodles.

WHAT I'VE BEEN COOKING

Tomato season is upon us, which makes it shakshuka season. There's no better way to turn a basket of elderly tomatoes into a meal for a crowd.

If you want a meaty version, saute some sausage in the pot first. Otherwise cut up all the tomatoes in chunks, add copious fresh herbs and greenery including parsley, scallions, dill, mint, basil, or what have you, several hearty glugs of good olive oil, and simmer with the lid off, stirring frequently.

Add salt and pepper to taste, along with more spices if desired. I use cumin, turmeric, coriander, and smoked paprika. Simmer till thickened, probably 30 minutes. Don't neglect the stirring or it'll scorch.

When it's less watery, crack eggs into the mixture, lower the heat, and simmer till eggs are done, 8-10 minutes. Serve with whole milk yogurt, if desired, but you definitely want some fresh bread. Here's a rather more elaborate recipe.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 Comments

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Almaza Grill, supporting cast carries the day

At Almaza Grill, supporting cast carries the day

Drove 30 minutes the other day to meet friends who have been marinating in rave previews of Almaza Grill’s Peruvian marinated chicken, roasted until crispy-skinned and succulent, enhanced by the noble white and green sauces.

A beer with a side of history at BriarBrothers Brewing

A beer with a side of history at BriarBrothers Brewing

It is housed inside the historic Buffalo Malting Corp. silos on Elk Street, which also once housed William A. Kriener and Sons Malting. Brothers Joel and Dylan Betti hope their patrons will share that same energy the building’s forefathers strived to create.

Schwabl's $40,000 windfall will help restaurant upgrade

Schwabl's $40,000 windfall will help restaurant upgrade

The 185-year-old restaurant caught a bit of luck recently when Schwabl’s, 789 W. Center Road, West Seneca, was one of 25 small historic restaurants benefiting from American Express’ $1 million Backing Historic Small Restaurants program this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez set to produce 'Working Girl' reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News