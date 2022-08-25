[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Aug. 25, 2022: Hamlin House gives up the ghost

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 25, 2022

Hamlin House rings down the flag

Hamlin House, the heart of the American Legion building on Franklin Street, pumping flapjacks and fish fries into Buffalo for decades, will serve its last meal Sunday.

For a third of a century, Hamlin House was the closest thing to a blue-collar diner serving some fairly plush blocks of Allentown and environs. The 1860s-era Italianate villa at 432 Franklin St. hosted benefits, banquets, and balls, but the most oft-celebrated event at Hamlin House was happy hour.

John Bitterman managed to keep "Allentown's best-kept secret" going through quite a few scrapes and economic tailspins. For the first couple decades, he also got to serve his father, Jim Bitterman, a Korean War veteran who showed up for fish every Friday.

Hamlin House’s fish fries drew steady crowds of regulars for the usual beer-battered and breaded versions, plus blue cheese panko and haddock francaise versions. But the ways the pandemic-era ingredient price increases and wage increases changed basic restaurant equations meant it was time to stop, he said. Losing banquet business for two and a half years was too much to overcome. The American Legion is selling the building.

Does that mean the end of Bitterman’s restaurant career?

“Good question,” he said, sounding rather philosophical, actually, not bitter. “What should I do next? I don’t know. I’ve been doing this since I was 17. I’m 63 now.”

If you’d like one last visit, you’ll need reservations, Bitterman emphasized, at 716-885-8084. Noon to 8 p.m. or until sold out on Friday. Closed Saturday. Sunday is the last stand, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

DINING REVIEWS

This Little Pig: By now, regulars have come to rely on the barbecue shenanigans, formidable fried chicken, and crave-smiting desserts at Jeff and Mandy Cooke’s Clarence restaurant. Plus a steady stream of grace note specials like a locally-based chicken pot pie informed by spices and knowledge the Cookes picked up in Morocco. Read more

Next week: Community Beer Works: The Buffalo brewing frontrunner, “embeering Buffalo” for a decade, has become the "third room" - a place to live and breathe and socialize in besides home and work - that founders envisioned. It is a place of gathering and respite, amenable to bridal showers and baby strollers alike, that just happens to have excellent brews in a score of flavors and one of the best taproom menus in the 716. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Batavia vegan: Eden Café and Bakeshop, Batavia’s plant-based restaurant, opened its new spot at 242 Ellicott St.

Cauliflower wings, carrot dogs, crunchwraps, curry ramen, and of course salads are among the choices on the purely vegan menu.

Check out the full array of choices at carrotdogcafe.com.

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Phone: 585-815-4487. Read more

Pita Gourmet Sheridan: The local fast-casual group, specializing in chicken souvlaki and other Greek and Mediterranean fare served from a Chipotle-style line, has made its biggest expansion move so far.

Its fifth location will be at 3122 Sheridan Drive, a new Benderson Development building on the site of the former Alice's Restaurant.

That structure was razed in 2019. The newly built restaurant is expected to open this fall, and hiring for the location is under way. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

DiTondo dinner: The Italian restaurant at 370 Seneca St. has good news and bad news for its rapidly growing fan base. Dinner service is coming, finally, in a month or two. But lunch is done after service Aug. 26. Rita Ditondo and her husband, Lombard chef Fabio Consonni, said from their first day that dinner was the goal. Now the folks they've hooked on light and bright Italian fare will have to let their hunger marinate for a few weeks. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Where can I get packaged andouille sausage in town?

- Phil, Clarence

A: Lots of places carry a sausage labeled "andouille" - even supermarkets. If you want stuff that was produced in Louisiana, specifically, Whole Foods carries some.

But if you're looking for best-in-show or made in Buffalo, I'd suggest ordering some of Toutant's. You can get it by the pound through the "2geaux" section of its Tock page.

It's more expensive than industrial versions, but much better, no corn sweeteners or soy protein fillers. It also happens to be made by a chef born in Louisiana, and James Roberts gets the details right.

If you've never been to Spar's European Sausage, 405 Amherst St., check out their andouille and extensive European sausage lineup, including housemade leberkase.

One last link: Moriarty Meats, 1650 Elmwood Ave., just made up a batch, and should have it for a week or two until it sells out.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.