[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Aug. 17, 2022: Meet the ancient cuisine of Egypt in North Tonawanda

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 17, 2022

Egyptian Coptic church hosts annual feast

If all you know about Egypt is mummies and pyramids, consider attending the St. Mary’s Egyptian Festival, Aug. 26 to 28, in North Tonawanda. There, at a Christian church established in 2003, you can taste how this ancient culture’s cuisine is translated today.

St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, 350 Wheatfield St., is holding its 13th festival, coming back after the pandemic break. Lots of Egyptians are Christian, adherents to the Coptic rite, one of the oldest sects in all of Christiandom.

Since there aren’t many chances in Western New York for the public to share the pleasures of the Egyptian table, consider some of the options, cooked by teams of dedicated church volunteers.

You might be familiar with some of the offerings, Middle Eastern staples like falafel, fried chickpea fritters; babaganoush, eggplant-tahini dip; and hummus, its chickpea-based cousin. The St. Mary’s menu goes further.

Consider koshary, a comforting pilaf of rice, lentils, fried vermicelli, and chickpeas, topped with tomato sauce and onions fried to a caramelized crisp. The Egyptian national dish, it also happens to be vegan, like much of the menu.

Macaroni bechamel is baked pasta with beef, topped with a layer of savory custard, akin to Greek pastitsio. Kebda eskandarani is a sandwich of sauteed spiced liver. Hawawshi sandwiches are spiced ground beef, onions, and herbs baked in pita pockets.

For dessert, there’s pastries and cookies like konafa, shredded phyllo dough, hazelnuts, and walnuts baked to a crisp with butter, lemon, and vanilla cream, and basboosa, semolina cake with rosewater syrup and almonds. Plus freshly roasted and ground Ethiopian coffee to complete the balance. At this church fair, you should come not just hungry, but curious.

Read the menu at stmarystmoses.com. Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 27; and noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

DINING REVIEWS

Almandi: Only recently did I stop feeling like a tourist in Yemeni restaurants, even though Yemenis were working in Buffalo ironworks a century ago. With help from a friend, I visited the expanded Broadway restaurant to revel in the joys of a welcoming cup of broth, braised lamb, fresh bread, and saltah, vegetable stew that arrives bubbling, in a cauldron that looks like it’s done shifts on the Bethlehem hearth. Read more

Next week: This Little Pig: Jeff and Mandy Cooke and their merry band of cooks have given Clarence the sort of honky-tonk restaurant that will deal you “bacon bones” barbecued ribs, fried green tomatoes and a smoked-pork-shank riff on Mexican posole, resplendent with guajillo chile broth and hominy. Save room for the strawberry-lavender cake or the awe-inspiring defensive-tackle-sized peanut butter cup dessert, complete with smoked peanuts. Read 2020 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Buffalo Tikka House to Main: Loni Ahmed has moved his Buffalo Tikka House around the corner from its Allen startup spot to 948 Main St. Its Bangladeshi-Indian menu and robust online ordering system remains in full effect.

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11:30 to 3 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. Closed Tuesday. Phone: 716-240-9324. Read 2020 review

Thai House returns: Shuttered since a 2019 fire, the restaurant's original owners are back serving the Thai, Burmese, and sushi dishes that regulars remember at 5246 Transit Road, Depew.

Check out the menu at depewthaihouse.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-601-7114. Read 2015 review

Bye-bye Chocolate Bar: After 15 years as a downtown source of chocolate martinis and filet mignons, Bill Panzica announced Chocolate Bar Buffalo will be closed for good.

The 114 W. Chippewa St. location has been mothballed since February. Chocolate Bar locations will keep serving customers in Ohio, Georgia, and the Middle East. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Cafe 59 spinoff: Leon Rung and the folks behind beloved Allentown mainstay Cafe 59 are opening a coffee house at 162 Allen St., where Grindhaus last poured.

The plan is to open-mid September with a refreshed interior. No bar, or dinner, just a cafe, serving coffee, espresso, breakfast, soups, sandwiches, and baked goods from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Read 2020 Cafe 59 review

ASK THE CRITIC

So about that crustless pizza: No luck in the 716 area code.

But, reader Margaret notes Salvatore's Pizza, a Rochester-based local chain, does offer such an item.

"Keto-Friendly Pizza Bowl," with sauce, cheese, and three toppings, $8.95. "Our Pizza Sauce has 1.25 net carbs per oz, a Pizza Bowl has approximately 3oz of sauce," the website says.

See locations and menu at salvatores.com. Read more

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.