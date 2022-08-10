[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Aug. 10, 2022: Snyder says goodbye to Loughran's

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 10, 2022

Loughran hangs up apron

Loughran’s, the Snyder restaurant and bar that’s been a Main Street fixture since 1983, closed for good earlier this year.

Owned by former county legislator Thomas Loughran, the place has been purchased and is expected to reopen under a different name and concept.

Its passing as a Snyder community center has been mourned by many, including software developer Marshall Rheinhardt, a regular who eulogized Loughran’s as a place where "my sister and her husband met the girl who would later become my wife. Where the board meetings for our baseball league addressed important matters, like, who would throw out the first pitch on opening day?"

For now, Loughran said, his tavernkeeper time is over after 43 years, since Loughran's closed June 11. But like presidential candidates, he’s not saying he’s ended his booze wrangling career, merely suspended it for now. His legislative career ended in 2019.

Then came Covid, with its March 16, 2020 restaurant shutdown. “St. Patrick's Day is March 17, one of the busiest days of the year,” Loughran noted. “The coolers were filled to the brim.”

Covid was difficult, he said, “but we survived Covid. Then this offer came in.”

He started Loughran’s on Kensington Avenue, in “a little 1,200 square foot space when I was 27 years old, in 1979,” he said. “After four or five years, I broke through the wall, and Loughran’s became 2,400 square feet. Then in 1993, I moved to Main Street, and bought the building.”

What’s he going to miss? “The patrons are what made Loughran's great -- the people. Loughran's was a great meeting place.”

What’s he not going to miss? “The relentless scheduling, day in, day out. It’s like show business. You have to get it up and get ready every day.”

Is his restauranteur career over? “There’s a saying in politics: Never rule anything out.”

It’s going to be over for a few years, “a couple years, anyway,” Loughran said. After all, he’s only 71.

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

DINING REVIEWS

Freddy J's: Service with a smile is a throw-in when Fred Daniels cooks your jerk fried fish, fried chicken with red velvet waffles, or other selections from his soul-food-plus menu. But don't go to Freddy J's in a hurry. Despite being the size of a jumbo drive-through ATM, Freddy's is not a fast food restaurant. Read more

Next week: Almandi Restaurant: Buffalo's best Yemeni restaurant has built a new dining room on Broadway that turns into a social center at dinnertime. Between the laughter and conversations, the focus is on the food, like platters of haneeth, braised lamb on rice, or saltah, stew served in a bubbling cauldron alongside freshly made bread. Read 2019 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Taisho Bistro Hertel: The two-story restaurant at 1435 Hertel Ave. that was last Mac's on Hertel has reopened as the second, much larger location of the decade-old Amherst izakaya-style restaurant at 3332 Sheridan Drive. It offers sushi, ramen, and other Japanese standards overlooking Hertel from patios or inside, around the horseshoe shaped bar.

You can check out the menu at taisho-bistro.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-721-3888. Read 2012 review

More Kenmore African: Da Afrospot, the second Ghananian restaurant on Kenmore Avenue, opened in April, at 265 Kenmore Ave. See the menu at da-afrospot.business.site. Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday. Closed Tuesday through Thursday. Phone: 716-431-4351.

Soliday's closed: Soliday’s Restaurant, 6935 Ward Road, Wheatfield, closed after service Monday. "I will still be doing catering as well as food truck events," Denny Soliday wrote on Facebook. "Solidays isn't closing, we are just restructuring. Now we come to you!"

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

All-star chef extravaganza: Bacchus hosts some of the world’s best chefs Aug. 18 for a extravagant feast for the senses, including James Beard award winners Alex Sidel (Best Chef Southwest 2018), Kevin Nashan (Best Chef Midwest 2017), Food Network celebrity chef Lamar Moore, local whiz Ross Warhol of Oliver's and Britesmith Brewing, along with Bacchus’ chef/owner Brian Mietus, who has won a Food Network contest show himself.

Reserve your spot by clicking on Bacchus' Open Table Experiences tab at opentable.com/bacchus-wine-bar-and-restaurant. The $300 price tag includes tax and tip. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Any idea where pizza in a bowl is offered? My friend and I are on a low carb diet. It's cheese, sauce, and all the toppings, but no crust. The Marco's Pizza chain has had it on their menu for about two years. I have contacted my local pizzeria, but received no response.

- Jamey, via email

A: I'm completely stumped. I've heard of a lot of different pizza crusts, but the air crust is a first for me, despite there being 800 Marco's Pizza stores in 34 states and Puerto Rico, with the closest sites in Cleveland or Williamsport, Pa.

Does anyone reading this know of a similar offering in Western New York? Please advise at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.