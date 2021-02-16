Black Restaurant Week spotlight: Sunshine Vegan Eats

Owner Nikki Searles' motto/hashtag for Sunshine Vegan Eats speaks volumes: #GetVeganWasted. Call her an unabashed plant-based promoter, wellness guru, motivational speaker or a trailblazer for Black women in restaurants, Searles is ready to show off her food as she nears the first anniversary of her Jefferson Avenue business.

For Black Restaurant Week, a celebration of Buffalo's Black-owned food businesses with a litany of deals that runs through Feb. 21, one of Searles' specials caters to plant-based eaters who might still have a hankering for the occasional Philly steak hoagie.

The Impossible Niyah – named after her 16-year-old granddaughter – features chopped Impossible meat, Sunshine's vegan cheese, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers and a hearty helping of secret sauce. Customers can snag two of them, with french fries, for $20.21.

"People that still eat meat come here just to buy it," Searles said of her top-selling item. "It's not easy to make, but I've got it mastered."