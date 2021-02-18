Black Restaurant Week spotlight: PhatCatz of WNY

"The fried chicken slaps, as the kids say these days," The News' food editor wrote. "Crunchy at the corners, skin worth eating as a first course, ungreasy dark meat the second, down to clean bone."

Thanks to participation in Black Restaurant Week, the combo's sales have risen by more than 60%, and Collins-Jones said customers have been pleased the Southern sampler often lends ample leftovers.

Instead of harping on the plight of Black-owned businesses, Collins-Jones sees BRW as a platform to spread her Southern heritage, which runs through both sides of her family. Her journey to opening a restaurant began with assisting her mother, Cassie Collins, the daughter of a Southern cook in Rutherford, Ala., in the kitchen from a young age, particularly on holidays when the menu was a daunting list of Southern favorites.

The PhatCatz owner picked up handy tips along the way – such as using fresh collard greens whenever possible – and she inherited a slew of her grandmother's and mother's recipes, like the one for PhatCatz's scratch-made honey buttermilk cornbread.

"They left a legacy and I too hope one day to do the same," Collins-Jones said.