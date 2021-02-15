Black Restaurant Week spotlight: Park Vue Soul Food

Improvements in the food and the "shock factor" of renovations will be more evident to customers than some of the more subtle changes, which are just as crucial to running the business.

"[Irvine] showed us the right way to do everything, from setting tables to greeting customers to organizing the kitchen to run more smoothly; the layout wasn't feng shui," said West, who owns the restaurant with her mother Schenita Williams and stepfather Gordon Williams.

West described the intensity of the show's visit to reimagine the former Scharf's at Schiller Park, a Lovejoy property roughly a century old.

"It really was a process," West said. "Early on he said everything was horrible – I even cried and [thought] 'I can't believe this, I'm trying so hard.' It was humbling because [Irvine] broke you down and built you back up."

Irvine's three-day visit didn't solve all of Park Vue's problems, however, as even though the family of first-time restaurant owners is better equipped to handle the industry's daily rigors, they've worked tirelessly to hire a staff and found remarkably little success.