Black Restaurant Week spotlight: Khari's Cafe

Carr speaks fondly of her great-grandmother, Lillie-Belle Haynes, who was born in Andalusia, Ala., grew up during the Great Depression and raised seven kids, yet still helped take care of her great-grandchildren much later in life.

"A good bowl of grits feels like your grandma's home or your auntie's home – we call them 'big mamas' in our families, like a matriarch," said Carr, who grew up in Niagara Falls.

Accompanying the family history is enduring feistiness over how grits should be served: savory means with butter, salt and pepper, while sweet, like cream-of-wheat, is made with butter, salt, pepper and sugar. The debate raged recently when Carr, while working her other job with Voice Buffalo, went out for breakfast with organizers from the Coalition for Economic Justice, Voice Buffalo's neighbor in the Tri-Main building. With South Carolina, Alabama and Florida natives at the table, some ordered savory grits, while others picked sweet.

"It was instantly like, 'Sweet grits? What is wrong with you?' " Carr recalled.