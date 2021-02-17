Black Restaurant Week spotlight: @Eleven Wings & Cuisines

Here's where the slight veer away from soul food arrives: @Eleven leans Jamaican with a jerk chicken over rice and peas special ($20.21), served with two sides and a drink. Regardless of weather, Morris and his staff brave the elements to grill the chicken outside the restaurant, which does wonders for the crispy skin and juiciness of the poultry.

Customers shouldn't assume @Eleven tosses everything into the deep fryer; instead, a balance of grilling and baking satisfies the desires of eaters who are looking for a lighter meal, Morris added.

It's worth a look back to see how Galarneau described the salmon cheesesteak, perhaps one of the least likely of top-selling items in the area.