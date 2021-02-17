Black Restaurant Week spotlight: @Eleven Wings & Cuisines

@Eleven Wings & Cuisines might have "wings" prominent in its name, but that does a disservice to owner Quincey Morris' creativity with food. He has already impressed News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau with his salmon cheesesteak hoagie, and during Black Restaurant Week – the celebration of Black-owned food businesses in Buffalo, through Feb. 21 – Morris can showcase his versatility. Most of the dishes are at the special Black Restaurant Week price of $20.21.
Leading the charge of BRW specials at @Eleven (3225 Main St. in University Heights) is the fish-and-shrimp combo ($20.21), which includes the choice of two sides among cabbage, green beans, rice, gourmet mac and cheese, yams and french fries, plus a drink.
To intensify the typically mild flavors of haddock and shrimp, Morris seasons the batter and fish for a double punch of spices. He recommends customers request the honey Cajun drizzle – also a popular condiment for fries – for an additional $1. With so many customers craving the drizzle, Morris might bottle it in the future.
Here's where the slight veer away from soul food arrives: @Eleven leans Jamaican with a jerk chicken over rice and peas special ($20.21), served with two sides and a drink. Regardless of weather, Morris and his staff brave the elements to grill the chicken outside the restaurant, which does wonders for the crispy skin and juiciness of the poultry.
Customers shouldn't assume @Eleven tosses everything into the deep fryer; instead, a balance of grilling and baking satisfies the desires of eaters who are looking for a lighter meal, Morris added.
[Read more: Black Restaurant Week's mission, participants]
It's worth a look back to see how Galarneau described the salmon cheesesteak, perhaps one of the least likely of top-selling items in the area.
"That salmon cheesesteak? My new favorite fish-based drunk food, salmon fillet chopped with cheese, sautéed red onion and broccoli, with a tangy vinaigrettelike sauce enlightening up the proceedings. Morris wouldn't tell me what's in it, and since I have no known allergies, all I can tell you is it's delicious. And that I ate the second half, cold, in the light of the open fridge."
The cheesesteak, served on a 10-inch Costanzo's hoagie roll, comes with fries in the honey Cajun drizzle and a half-and-half drink for $20.21. The drink that accompanies the specials has a Morris twist as well: It's a housemade combo of iced tea and lemonade, which Morris swears is better than the Arnold Palmer brand found in stores.
Even though it's not technically a Black Restaurant Week special, Morris also raves about his new vegan chop burger ($16.25, with fries), made with Beyond meat, onions, banana peppers and seasoning, plus a bun made specially by Costanzo's.
3225 Main St. (899-2011). Hours: 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also uses DoorDash, Grubhub and Takeout Taxi.
