Black Iron Bystro plans move to Kenmore to further dinner club concept

The Kenmore restaurant, at 3067 Delaware Ave. in the former DeSalvo's Meats & Eats, will still be called Black Iron Bystro, and Mecozzi will continue his chef's dinner clubs concept there. The reservation-only, four-course meals served Fridays and Saturdays in Blasdell with rotating, seasonal menus, will expand to Wednesday through Saturday on Delaware, beginning for all guests at 7 p.m. and adding a cocktail pairing with each course.

A walk-in happy hour, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., will precede the dinner club with cocktails and small plates based off the week's dinner club dishes. If that night's dinner club doesn't sell out, the remaining tables, as well as bar seats, will be open to walk-ins. The dinner club courses will be available a la carte for those customers.

The four courses, to be announced each Monday on the bistro's website, will change weekly and concentrate on seasonal ingredients. Mecozzi basks in culinary freedom, describing the eclectic style as "whatever Bryan is up to."

The chef said the courses may be split into three appetizer-sized portions and a dessert; three plates emphasizing a seafood, protein and vegetable before a dessert; or a bite, appetizer, main and dessert approach. Reservations for the dinner club are $100 per person.