Best of April Fools' Day in Buffalo, 2021 edition

The Niagara Street sports bar and pizzeria was fed up with the Sabres' record-setting 18-game winless streak, which ended Wednesday night with a whipping of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Still, the damage was done, with Sports City calling the hockey season "as painful as a root canal" and joking its name would change to Book City Pizza Pub, with a transition away from live sports to literature, such as "Moby Dick," "Banjos for Dummies" and "Holes" by Louis Sachar. Quite the remarkable 180-degree turn.