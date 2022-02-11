Beer columnist shares his current favorite Buffalo-area brews

Eli Fish Brewing, Gin Barrel Aged Pillow Talk. Aged in Tommyrotter gin barrels and blended with 10 unique strains of Brettanomyces, this beer was superb. It’s delicate and intricate with tart notes of tropical fruit. It may be the best beer I’ve had recently.

Community Beer Works, Even More Highly Suspicious. Even More Highly Suspicious is an amped up version of CBW’s Prison City collab aged on toasted coconut and brewed with EVEN MORE (see what I did there?) grilled pineapple. This memorable brew was all sticky pineapple with a nice hit of coconut. See also: Strawberry Gold, Summer Playlist.

First Line Brewing, Beasts in the East. Not only is Beasts in the East memorable because it's what I was drinking when the Bills beat the Colts in the wild card round of the playoffs last season to break the playoff drought, it’s also the best beer I’ve had from First Line. It features bright and creamy tropical fruit with a smooth finish.