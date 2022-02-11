Beer columnist shares his current favorite Buffalo-area brews

I wouldn’t say I drink a lot, but I drink more than the average person. It’s the nature of my job; you’re reading a beer column right now after all. As a result, I’m often asked about what I’ve imbibed most recently, what I’ve liked and what I haven’t. I love the question because it allows me to extol the virtues of this great beer scene, something I’m ready to do at a moment’s notice, even if I can see most people roll their eyes as I prattle on endlessly.
So, want to know what I’ve been drinking recently? There are fruited sours and barrel-aged beers, IPAs, a Thin Man lager and even a cider in this list that could have easily been longer.
Thin Man Brewery, Yuppie Cadillac. Thin Man has a knack for producing memorable lagers. Remember Tension Breaker? That was my favorite beer of 2020. Yuppie Cadillac is a traditional lager brewed with Czech Sladek and German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops that’s light and fruity with a crisp, bready finish. See also: Fifth Anniversary NEIPA.
42 North Brewing, Raspberry Macaron Pastry Gose. This collaboration with Blue Eyed Baker features tart, jammy berries with a creamy sweet finish and a nice body without being overly thick and viscous. This is one of the best sours I’ve had from 42 North, which is saying something.
Eli Fish Brewing, Gin Barrel Aged Pillow Talk. Aged in Tommyrotter gin barrels and blended with 10 unique strains of Brettanomyces, this beer was superb. It’s delicate and intricate with tart notes of tropical fruit. It may be the best beer I’ve had recently.
Community Beer Works, Even More Highly Suspicious. Even More Highly Suspicious is an amped up version of CBW’s Prison City collab aged on toasted coconut and brewed with EVEN MORE (see what I did there?) grilled pineapple. This memorable brew was all sticky pineapple with a nice hit of coconut. See also: Strawberry Gold, Summer Playlist.
First Line Brewing, Beasts in the East. Not only is Beasts in the East memorable because it's what I was drinking when the Bills beat the Colts in the wild card round of the playoffs last season to break the playoff drought, it’s also the best beer I’ve had from First Line. It features bright and creamy tropical fruit with a smooth finish.
Pressure Drop Brewing, Space Monkey Episode 6 Return of the Space Monkey IPA. Go figure that this list would include an IPA from Pressure Drop. I have loved its Space Monkey series since the beginning, and the sixth entry, cleverly titled Episode VI, is the best yet with big notes of citrus and tropical fruit. Or as I said when I first had it, this is just a fantastic beer. See also: DDH Super Sticky IPA.
42 Below Barrel House, Forager. This sour ale from 42 Below Barrel House, just one of a number of awesome barrel-aged beers it has produced, was aged 18 months with a secondary fermentation on wild foraged blackberries. It’s delicate and complex with berry forward fruit and light acidity. Incredible.
Brickyard Brewing Company, Dante Fiero. I’m a sucker for Italian Pilsners. Props to Brickyard for not only the name (long live “Parks and Recreation”), but also for the beer – light and bready with subtle spice and hops. The world needs more of this beer style. See also: Stained Glass No. 1.
OSB Ciderworks, Weck Me Up Before You Go Go. The only cider to make my list might be the most bizarre entry as well. OSB’s Weck Me Up Before You Go Go is brewed with horseradish, toasted caraway seeds, kosher salt and vegan beef broth to create a truly beautiful and inexplicable cider that tastes exactly like a beef on weck sandwich.
Other favorites: Big Ditch Brewing's Saison du Monde, West Shore Brewing's Imperial Banana Cream Pie Stout, Lafayette Brewing's Bethune Summer Brown, 12 Gates Brewing's Skool Daze and Blueberry Danish, Flying Bison Brewery's Brother Manto and Resurgence Brewing's Dubbel Talk.