Beasley Balls and Playoff Pods: Buffalo-area restaurants, bakeries back their Bills

Heading into the Buffalo Bills' divisional round matchup on Saturday, Fairy Cakes Cupcakery, Pizza Plant on Transit Road, Aunt Millie's in Irving and a collaboration between Thin Man Brewery and Yummo Ice Cream have all produced cool, creative and tasty treats with Bills flair.
Last week, Blue Eyed Baker's intricate design of the Bills' entire offense – using delicate French desserts – proved to be just the start of more creativity from Buffalo-area restaurants and bakeries seeking to capitalize on Buffalo's playoff run.
Beasley Balls from Fairy Cakes Cupcakery
Kelly Audette, co-owner of Fairy Cakes (289 Parkside Ave.) loves Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley as a football player. In developing her next round of desserts to sell from the North Buffalo bakery, she wanted to tie together an explosive holiday trend with a tribute to the long-haired Bills standout.
Enter the Beasley Balls, which are white chocolate hot chocolate bombs – a Christmas craze this year – decorated as ornaments with Beasley's name and No. 11 written in frosting. The Beasley Balls have even caught the attention of Beasley's wife, Kyrstin, who posted on Instagram that she has placed an order.
"It’s crazy, but I liked the alliteration of 'Beasley Balls,' " said Audette, who has sold more than 1,500 hot chocolate bombs since the start of the holiday season.
Hot chocolate bombs are spheres of hollow chocolate that typically contain hot chocolate mix and marshmallows inside. When they are dunked in hot water or hot milk, the outer layer dissolves and – poof! – hot cocoa is created after a thorough stir.
Fairy Cakes' bombs are filled with Ethereal Confections' bean-to-bar hot chocolate and mini marshmallows. They're also available as a decorated white ball. Beasley Balls and other Bills-inspired desserts may be preordered through Fairy Cakes' site for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Depending on availability, some Beasley Balls will be available for walk-in customers, too.
Playoff pods from Pizza Plant
The history of Pizza Plant's Pods – calzone-like baked outsides with standard pizza toppings or a variety of ingredients inside – is intertwined with the Bills. In the 1980s, Pizza Plant's pods were 6 inches long and less than a dollar apiece, before the Bills' run of Super Bowl appearances sparked the Super Bowl-sized Pods – roughly twice the size of the original Pods – on the menu.
More than three decades later, Pizza Plant owner Dan Syracuse has kept the Pods reflecting the Bills' success, now offering limited-edition Playoff Pods with strips of bread baked to resemble the lacing on a football. The special is available at the East Amherst location, at 7770 Transit Road, only.
As long as customers preorder by phone (632-0800) before 2 p.m. Saturday, the following deals apply: Two Playoff Pods with mozzarella, sauce and two extra fillings, and 10 wings for $30; or four Playoff Pods, with two extra fillings and 20 wings for $55. Each Playoff Pod is served for takeout on top of a print of a grass field.
It's tedious to transform a calzone into a pizza football, Syracuse said. He and his brother Bob Syracuse, Pizza Plant's chef, have instructed their "Pod craftsmen" to cut up little laces of dough to lay atop each pod. For contrast, wheat laces will top a white pod, and white laces will top a wheat pod.
Bills cakes from Aunt Millie's
Kelly O'Connor, a baker and cake designer at Aunt Millie's (1024 Main Road, Irving) has previously received attention after beautifying a makeshift wall of plywood after a truck crashed into the bakery-restaurant's greenhouse in November. Now his artistic talent, honed in more than three decades of work downstate and in Florida, shines again in Aunt Millie's Bills-themed mini cakes.
Emily Cornwall, daughter of Aunt Millie's owner Anthony Sunzeri and a versatile employee, knew the bakery had to sell O'Connor's decorated cakes if the Bills made the playoffs after O'Connor's sister asked him to make a Bills birthday cake in June.
"No one else in the bakery can decorate a cake like he can," said Cornwall, who added that Aunt Millie's makes its own vanilla buttercream frosting.
O'Connor makes and designs the cakes by hand. He made between 30 and 40 ahead of last week's wild-card win and will likely make more before Saturday. The cakes are available in two sizes: a 6-inch cake ($25), which serves six to eight people, and a 10-inch cake ($55), which serves 16 to 20.
By default, the dessert is three layers of chocolate cake and chocolate filling, but may be adjusted by request to yellow cake, carrot cake or red velvet cake.
Orders must be placed by Friday for Saturday pickup by messaging Aunt Millie's on Facebook or calling.
Don't count on them being available in the display case unless preordered, though. "He's put them out, up for grabs, in the bakery before, but as soon as he puts a few out, they sell out within minutes," Cornwall said.
Pills Country Ice Cream from Yummo/Thin Man
How could a Pilsner ice cream possibly taste good? Griffin Schultz, founder of Yummo Ice Cream, believes he's accomplished that through a partnership with Thin Man Brewery and its Pills Mafia Pilsner. The result is a new ice cream flavor: Pills Country.
Schultz's ice cream base for the flavor is made using Thin Man's Pilsner, with beer nuts, pretzel toffee and ribbons of Pilsner caramel spread throughout. Pints are available for $9 and may be preordered by direct messaging Yummo on Instagram.
Orders may be picked up from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Thin Man (492 Elmwood Ave.), and Schultz will have some extra pints for purchase at the pop-up. For each pint sold, a dollar will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital.