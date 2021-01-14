Beasley Balls and Playoff Pods: Buffalo-area restaurants, bakeries back their Bills

"No one else in the bakery can decorate a cake like he can," said Cornwall, who added that Aunt Millie's makes its own vanilla buttercream frosting.

O'Connor makes and designs the cakes by hand. He made between 30 and 40 ahead of last week's wild-card win and will likely make more before Saturday. The cakes are available in two sizes: a 6-inch cake ($25), which serves six to eight people, and a 10-inch cake ($55), which serves 16 to 20.

By default, the dessert is three layers of chocolate cake and chocolate filling, but may be adjusted by request to yellow cake, carrot cake or red velvet cake.

Orders must be placed by Friday for Saturday pickup by messaging Aunt Millie's on Facebook or calling.

Don't count on them being available in the display case unless preordered, though. "He's put them out, up for grabs, in the bakery before, but as soon as he puts a few out, they sell out within minutes," Cornwall said.

Pills Country Ice Cream from Yummo/Thin Man