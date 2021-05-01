Barney's debuts housemade classic and plant-based ice creams on Elmwood Avenue

"We want to make ice cream as good as possible with simple ingredients, no artificial flavors, colors or dyes," Chris explained on opening day. "We are super strict with what we put in there – we don't want to feed other people something we don't feel comfortable eating ourselves."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It may sound counterintuitive, but choosing simple ingredients raises the difficulty of the ice cream-making process. Additives such as gums, stabilizers and preservatives ensure proper texture and greater longevity in mass-produced ice cream bases, but without those aids, ensuring a smooth texture and managing a shorter shelf life present significant obstacles. Making plant-based ice cream with nut milks, depending on their fat content, can lead to a product that's too hard or too difficult to scoop.

One key to Barney's approach is limiting added sugars as well as incorporating alternate sweeteners such as coconut palm sugar. "We try to find a healthy balance of not making it overly sweet so that our flavors really shine through," Chris said. That's especially true with the plant-based strawberry, he continued, thanks to the subtle blend of strawberries and coconut milk that isn't buried by a mountain of sweeteners. In the works is a refined-sugar-free ice cream base, an endeavor Chris is excited about.