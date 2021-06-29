Ballpark Brewers Series returns for 2021

The Ballpark Brewers Series, a mixed four-pack of game-day brews from four local breweries, has returned for 2021. This year the series features Community Beer Works, Big Ditch Brewing and Resurgence Brewing and newcomer Flying Bison Brewing who will all team up with the Buffalo Bisons.
Each pack will feature one 16-ounce can from each brewery.
Community Beer Works is in the leadoff spot with RBIPA, a 6.5% classic American IPA that features floral hop aromas from the addition of Centennial and Simcoe.
"We hit a home run with a new, totally crushable and approachable IPA that will please palates from all over the area,” said Brendan Van Allen, CBW’s director of sales. “The Ballpark Brewers Series has been important to CBW since its inception, but more so this year as we have seen the effects of Covid-19 on our minor league teams. The Bisons are our hometown team, even if they're playing in New Jersey this year, and we wanted to bring a little bit of that hometown team feel back into the minds of Buffalo fans."
Big Ditch enters the lineup with Switch Wittah, a 5.1% classic Belgian-style ale brewed with wheat, oats, orange zest and coriander to provide a fruity, spicy and refreshing beverage.
“The Ballpark Brewers Series is one of our favorite collaborations we've ever been a part of,” adds Matt Kahn, president of Big Ditch. “It's special because we've combined beers from every brewery into one unique pack. This doesn't happen without strong camaraderie and respect amongst the participating breweries. We didn't get to do this collaboration last year, and obviously this year's version came with its own unique challenges, but with Major League Baseball in Buffalo this year, we're very happy we get to start this series up again.”
Resurgence Brewing bats cleanup with Chin Music, a 4.2% fruited sour packed with raspberries, blackberries and guava.
“Resurgence is extremely happy to bring back the Ballpark Brewers Series with our friends at Big Ditch, Community Beer Works, and our 'new' friends at Flying Bison,” said Dan Robinson, director of sales at Resurgence. “It is great to be working with our friends, and it is something we look forward to every year, and, of course, our friends at the Bisons, Rob Free and Kevin Parkinson, for allowing us to continue this tradition.”
Flying Bison is bringing back Brother Manto Belgian Amber Ale, a 5.9% brew that includes German and Belgian malts, Czech and English hops and spicy Belgian yeast.
“Flying Bison is happy to be part of the summer fun at Sahlen Field, as well as backyard picnics,” Flying Bison owner Tim Herzog said. “Brother Manto’s spicy Belgian yeast character leaves a refreshing finish that pair perfectly with food or a comfortable chair.”