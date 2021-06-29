Ballpark Brewers Series returns for 2021

“The Ballpark Brewers Series is one of our favorite collaborations we've ever been a part of,” adds Matt Kahn, president of Big Ditch. “It's special because we've combined beers from every brewery into one unique pack. This doesn't happen without strong camaraderie and respect amongst the participating breweries. We didn't get to do this collaboration last year, and obviously this year's version came with its own unique challenges, but with Major League Baseball in Buffalo this year, we're very happy we get to start this series up again.”

Resurgence Brewing bats cleanup with Chin Music, a 4.2% fruited sour packed with raspberries, blackberries and guava.

“Resurgence is extremely happy to bring back the Ballpark Brewers Series with our friends at Big Ditch, Community Beer Works, and our 'new' friends at Flying Bison,” said Dan Robinson, director of sales at Resurgence. “It is great to be working with our friends, and it is something we look forward to every year, and, of course, our friends at the Bisons, Rob Free and Kevin Parkinson, for allowing us to continue this tradition.”

Flying Bison is bringing back Brother Manto Belgian Amber Ale, a 5.9% brew that includes German and Belgian malts, Czech and English hops and spicy Belgian yeast.