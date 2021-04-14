Bacchus owner to open fast-casual restaurant-market next door on Chippewa

For almost the last two decades, the only access to Bacchus' food was fine-dining dinner entrees at $30 and above.
Beginning in mid-June, however, the Chippewa restaurant's chef and owner Brian Mietus will open chef-driven, fast-casual bSide Market in the former Mighty Taco at 52 W. Chippewa St., next door to Bacchus in the Calumet Building.
The name of the eatery, which will be open for lunch and dinner, refers to the rear side of a vinyl record or cassette, a reference to how the new project complements the long-standing fine-dining restaurant. "It's a new track, the other side," Mietus said of the market-eatery. The bSide concept was born from a pandemic particularly cruel to fine-dining establishments, which were previously attractive for their intimate indoor settings and were generally averse to takeout.
"I've spent 18 years thinking about the guest experience inside our four walls," Mietus explained in regard to Bacchus. "All our energy has focused on that, but now you have to go outside of your own walls to try to reach people and grow your brand so it's a little more accessible to everybody. That's where the future of our business is."
The plan is for fresh, scratch-made fare centered around a rotisserie, Mietus said, in the same way a barbecue restaurant might use a smoker. He teased an Australian spice rub on chicken, with the roasted poultry offered as four- or six-piece meals with fresh biscuits, or as the star of sandwiches and salads. Meats spinning on the rotisserie won't stop at just chicken, and the menu will rotate seasonally depending on what can be sourced from local farms and purveyors.
"It's simple, quality, genuine food that's affordable for everybody," Mietus added. "There are a lot of lunch options around that are not healthy; this is all from-scratch, thoughtful food."
One sandwich on the menu will be the roasted chile Philly, which Mietus prepared on the Food Network show "Cooks vs. Cons" in 2016. It's First Light Farm & Creamery goat cheese, roasted chiles, fresh greens and ribeye on a DiCamillo Bakery baguette. "I made $10,000 making that sandwich, so I may as well put it on the menu," Mietus said, with a laugh.
Bacchus' pastry chef Bridgette Dubac will move from the fine-dining restaurant into a space at bSide, and her pastries and desserts will be available at the new market. Pre-packaged high-protein meals and frozen items with prep directions represent to-go options, as will a line of products from Buffalo-area farms and vendors, including First Light and Rustic with Love Foods from Carmelo's Coat of Arms in Lewiston.
bSide's inspiration comes from Mietus' chef friend Alex Seidel, a James Beard-winning chef in Denver who opened Chook Charcoal Chicken in 2018 and has since opened more locations. The trend of fine-dining restaurant owners diversifying with other projects is already underway in Buffalo; another local example would be Marble + Rye owners opening Flint.
For bSide, Mietus will partner with Soichiro Kimura, a 10-year veteran at Bacchus who became the restaurant's first executive chef. "If Bacchus were a college, [Kimura] would have a master's degree over there," Mietus said.
Hours are expected to be 11:30 a.m. to around 9 p.m., with access to Bacchus' courtyard during the day. Mietus said the new 2,700-square-foot space will be able to seat around 60 people at full capacity.