Bacchus owner to open fast-casual restaurant-market next door on Chippewa

The plan is for fresh, scratch-made fare centered around a rotisserie, Mietus said, in the same way a barbecue restaurant might use a smoker. He teased an Australian spice rub on chicken, with the roasted poultry offered as four- or six-piece meals with fresh biscuits, or as the star of sandwiches and salads. Meats spinning on the rotisserie won't stop at just chicken, and the menu will rotate seasonally depending on what can be sourced from local farms and purveyors.

"It's simple, quality, genuine food that's affordable for everybody," Mietus added. "There are a lot of lunch options around that are not healthy; this is all from-scratch, thoughtful food."

One sandwich on the menu will be the roasted chile Philly, which Mietus prepared on the Food Network show "Cooks vs. Cons" in 2016. It's First Light Farm & Creamery goat cheese, roasted chiles, fresh greens and ribeye on a DiCamillo Bakery baguette. "I made $10,000 making that sandwich, so I may as well put it on the menu," Mietus said, with a laugh.