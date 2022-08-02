At Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse, a first-class brigade holds the fort

For the last few months, I’ve been wondering if the era of squadron service in glitzy surroundings had gone the way of the buggy whip. Watching the crack team at Giancarlo’s Sicilian Steakhouse perform their ballet des tables smoothly while delivering plates of well-crafted cuisine convinced me that I feared too soon.

Anthony Ragusa and sister Gabriela have been running a restaurant in a Williamsville plaza since 2011. At my first visit in 2012, I enjoyed my steak as best I could, perched on a chair at one of three high-top tables. That restaurant was the glimmering of an idea, wedged between two other concepts, a sports bar and a coffee counter.

It took me a decade to return. On my revisit, the Ragusas’ full-hearted plunge into fine dining was already well underway and doing boffo crowds. Housemade pastas – even gluten-free versions – and high-performance entrees veer far off the Italian-American stereotypical menu. There’s still a bar for comfy cocktails, but a raw seafood bar, too, and one of the best-situated patios in Williamsville.

None of that would matter if the battalion behind them was weak, though. Plenty of places budget more for their decorator and television commercials than retention bonuses for line cooks. I can taste the lack of commitment in the food. Sometimes, the people stuck serving it to me look like they would rather be anywhere else.

Not at Giancarlo’s, where our server was so effortlessly engaging I kept wondering if there were hidden camera food television auditions afoot. The table setting didn’t include a tablecloth, but it did offer table cards introducing you to your server, with full-color portraiture and a Tiger Beat-like getting-to-know-you biography box. Giancarlo’s introduced them during the mask-wearing pandemic period, since customers couldn’t really see their server’s face.

Genevieve, a five-year employee with a University at Buffalo degree working on becoming a sommelier, ably guided our table through a menu chockablock with pleasant detours. Asking the right questions, quick with apt suggestions, she helped us have our best meal.

Fluffy housemade focaccia with butter and beguilingly sweet-tangy red pepper agrodolce are highly snackable, but you might want to save ammo.

Noodles rule at this steakhouse, given the work of chef Nicholas Cee, a nine-year employee, and his flour-dusted pasta crew. Corn and crab ravioli ($22.90) was a breath of summer by the sea in a pasta package tender as a love letter. Smoky-sour citrus chipotle sauce added a racy dimension.

Servers wear buzzers and headsets to coordinate their deliveries. So a dozen oysters ($19.90) show up shortly after shucking. G’s antipasti ($22.90) presents as golden crumb-coated artichoke hearts still crispy, not wilted. The prosciutto-wrapped parcels of milky fresh mozzarella griddled to oozy and crisp-edged, on arugula with dabs of chopped tomato bruschetta, doesn’t hurt its case, either.

Calamari ($19.90) arrived in whisper-thin coating, rings and tentacles each with their textural payoffs. More of that red pepper agrodolce was a welcome vacation from marinara.

Giancarlo’s Salmon tartare ($19.90) takes a voyage to the Greek isles. Yogurt sauces the fish, not olive oil, its lactic tenderizing power resulting in ultra-lush bites of raw salmon. Bites arranged on wedges of grilled pita bread, anointed with lemon, the briny pop of capers, pine nuts, and the yogurt-garlic-dill dip called tzatziki, got people nodding. If you’re considering taking the dive, this an effective gateway to eating uncooked fish.

Our Ali Babba pizza ($22.90), decked with cherry tomatoes, artichokes, fresh mozzarella, shaved fennel and arugula, did well as a vegetarian entrée, ideal salad-pizza hybrid. Its corniciones, too crispy to throw away, found more of the red pepper sauce. Meatier versions include a Buffalo chicken ($22.90), steak with banana peppers ($24.90), and pepperoni ($22.90), drizzled with hot chile honey.

A plank of properly pan-seared sea bass ($44.90), creamy at the core, came perched on risotto that was notable for both what was present (bay shrimp and chopped artichoke) and what was missing (grains cooked to characterless mush). Giancarlo’s got the rice right.

The steaks delivered, too, like the 17-ounce strip steak ($59.90) that arrived expertly charred without, rosy within. But this is one steakhouse where your hunger could head in many directions.

Lamb chops ($42.90) were another Greek pitch that landed squarely, sporting crispy fried garbanzo beans, spice-dusted frites, along with tzatziki that every lamb chop lover secretly craves.

Desserts included Key lime pie ($14.90), cannoli ($9.90), and crème brulee ($14.90), but as is often the case, the zeppole ($13.90) stole my table’s hearts. What’s better than a warm clutch of doughnuts begging to be dunked?

At this restaurant, there’s just one name on the sign. But remember: Restaurants are made of people. At Giancarlo’s Sicilian Steakhouse, like a Super Tuscan, its excellence begins with a whole bunch of noteworthy grapes.

Giancarlo’s Sicilian Streakhouse

5110 Main St., Williamsville (giancarlossteakhouse.com, 716-650-5566)

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Prices: appetizers and salads, $14.90-$22.90; entrees, $22.90-$89.90.

Parking: lot

Atmosphere: urban bustle

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: housemade pasta and more

Outdoor dining: yes, lots