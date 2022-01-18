At DiTondo, a new generation of Italian classics

The fish was buttery-tender, the breadcrumb, herb and garlic stuffing notable for its un-pastiness, and the spark of distinct garlic molecules in the matrix.

Both fish and stuffing shattered preconceptions, making DiTondo a place where you want to try everything, because you just don’t know what moves the chef might pull.

Whoever heard of pork shoulder braised to fork-tenderness with grapes ($16)? It’s delicious. Bursts of tangy fruit in a bronzed stock redefined another dish at the hands of an Italian chef.

Tasting the Plato Dale Farm squash soup with crème fraiche ($10), it seemed that the goal was tasting the vegetable, so that squash soup should taste like squash, not a pumpkin pie McFlurry.

There’s always a fresh pasta on the menu, like tagliatelle with Flat 12 mushrooms, and mascarpone ($15). Housemade focaccia also becomes a sandwich with fresh sliced mortadella and caciocovallo cheese.

As if my “Italian” calibration chart hadn’t already been wrecked enough by DiTondo, I had dessert.

Tiramisu ($7), layers of enriched marscarpone, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, liqueur and cocoa, is ubiquitous in local Italian-American restaurants.